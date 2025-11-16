100 Being Alone Quotes To Remind You That Solitude Doesn’t Equal Lonely

Many are worried about staying single for too long after a breakup, perhaps never being in a long-term relationship, or having no friends available to go for a pint with on a Friday evening. We have this issue rooted in our society that we feel less of a person if we don’t have a partner or that one friend who is always just one call away. But that’s so, so far away from the truth.
There are many alone quotes in English. Our favorite one, attributed to Buddha, goes, “No one saves us but ourselves.” Society still believes that everyone must find their “other half” to attain that fulfillment in life and be happy. But we don’t need someone to make us happy. We shouldn’t wait for someone to fill our hearts’ void. Finding Mr. or Ms. Right won’t make the sky puke rainbows if you aren’t at peace with yourself and who you are.
The special someone should add to your happiness, not be your happiness. Being-alone quotes aren’t meant to feed your sadness and loneliness or provide empathy. Instead, quotes about being alone should work as a reminder and a stimulus that you (yes, you) are all you really need. Hence, you won’t find it here if you are looking for sad alone quotes or quotes about being lonely and how awful it is. You will find better. In this post, we want to emphasize the blessing in disguise that being alone and content with yourself is.
Solitude Quotes to Lift Your Spirits
Below, we’ve compiled a list of doing things alone quotes that shine a light on the importance of being happy with your own company. If you ever need a little pick-me-up and some inspiring words, these solitude quotes can remind you that being alone isn’t and shouldn’t be scary or something you should avoid at all costs. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
If any of the inspirational words below have struck a chord with you, give them an upvote and share this article with a friend who you think would greatly benefit from a few uplifting quotes and words of encouragement.
#1
“I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone, it’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.” ― Robin Williams
#2
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” ― Gautama Buddha
#3
“There is a magic in walking alone, in thinking alone: If there is no one to contact you around, the universe starts contacting you.” ― Mehmet Murat Ildan
#4
“Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” ― Anthony Burgess
#5
“Nothing can bring you peace but yourself.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
#6
“Sometimes, you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, and sometimes, in the middle of nowhere you find yourself.” – Stacy Westfall
#7
“It’s easy to stand with the crowd, it takes courage to stand alone” ― Mahatma Gandhi
#8
“I restore myself when I’m alone.” — Marilyn Monroe
#9
“When you learn how to be alone you’ll discover the difference between alone and lonely.” – L.J. Vanier
#10
“Being alone has a power that very few people can handle.” – Steven Aitchison
#11
“Those who fly solo have the strongest wings.” – Unknown
#12
“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” — Michel de Montaigne
#13
“I enjoy being alone, my soul is at peace in the silence.” – Unknown
#14
“Loneliness is sad, aloneness is blissful.” — Osho
#15
“It’s far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far.” ― Marilyn Monroe
#16
“We come into this world alone, and we leave the same way.” — Jean Grey
#17
“I can be alone without being lonely. In fact, those times of solitude are necessary respite for a beleaguered soul, set upon by the pressures of life. I need to take whatever moments I can to just be still.” ― Steve Goodier
#18
“Better to be with no one than to be with the wrong one.” – Unknown
#19
“Solitude is independence.” — Herman Hesse
#20
“Standing alone is better than standing with people who don’t value you.” – Unknown
#21
“Alone doesn’t mean lonely. It just means alone. It just means that for now, you’re on your own, and that’s not a terrible thing.” ― Hemal Jhaveri
#22
“I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in darkness the astonishing light of your own being.” — Hafez-e Shirazi
#23
“Sitting alone, sleeping alone, acting alone, let the diligent one enjoy the forest, taming the self alone.” — Buddha
#24
“We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” – Orson Welles
#25
“There are some places in life where you can only go alone. Embrace the beauty of your solo journey.” – Mandy Hale
#26
“Learn to be alone and to like it. There is nothing more empowering or freeing than learning to like your own company.” – Mandy Hale
#27
“I live in that solitude which is painful in youth, but delicious in the years of maturity.” – Albert Einstein
#28
“The strongest man in the world is he who stands most alone.” — Henrick Ibsen
#29
“Once you start loving your own presence, you stop chasing people in your life.” – Unknown
#30
“Sometimes you just need to be alone and let your tears out.” – Unknown
#31
“I’m learning a lot about myself being alone.” – Chantal Kreviazuk
#32
“I have a good life, I remind myself. There are plenty of people who love me. They’re just not around at the moment.” ― Cynthia Hand
#33
“All alone! Whether you like it or not, alone is something you’ll be quite a lot!” — Dr. Seuss
#34
“My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.” — Warsan Shire
#35
“Being alone has nothing to do with how many people are around.” – Richard Yates
#36
“Your life will get better when you realize it’s better to be alone than to chase people who don’t really care about you.” – Thema Davis
#37
“To live alone is the fate of all great souls.” – Arthur Schopenhauer
#38
“Sometimes, you need to be alone. Not to be lonely, but to enjoy your free time being yourself.” – Unknown
#39
“What a lovely surprise to finally discover how unlonely being alone can be.” – Ellen Burstyn
#40
“As I get older I’m more and more comfortable being alone.” – Sienna Miller
#41
“Happiness is being alone with your own thoughts.” – Unknown
#42
“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.” ― Audrey Hepburn
#43
“Life could be wonderful if people would leave you alone.” — Charlie Chaplin
#44
“Sometimes you need to sit lonely on the floor in a quiet room in order to hear your own voice and not let it drown in the noise of others.” — Charlotte Eriksson
#45
“Without great solitude no serious work is possible.” — Pablo Picasso
#46
“Sometimes, you just need a break. In a beautiful place. Alone. To figure everything out.” – Unknown
#47
“The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
#48
“You are never alone; if you can talk to your conscience.” ― M.F. Moonzajer
#49
“But there it is: everyone is alone, for life, and maybe that’s not such a bad thing.” ― Julianna Baggott
#50
“I am not alone, in my aloneness.” ― T. Scott McLeod
#51
“I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude.” — Henry David Thoreau
#52
“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
#53
“People in love always tried to match the singles together, but what they didn’t realize was that some people were meant to be alone. There was nothing wrong with that.” ― S.H. Kolee
#54
“Until you get comfortable with being alone, you’ll never know if you’re choosing someone out of love or loneliness.” — Mandy Hale
#55
“Some people can’t stand being alone. I love solitude and silence. But when I come out of it, I’m a regular talking machine. It’s all or nothing for me.” – Celine Dion
#56
“The best part about being alone is that you really don’t have to answer to anybody. You do what you want.” – Justin Timberlake
#57
“The great virtue of being alone is that your mind can go its own way.” – Andy Rooney
#58
“If you want to be strong, learn to enjoy being alone.” – Unknown
#59
“If you want to be happy, learn to be alone without being lonely. Learn that being alone does not mean being unhappy. The world is full of plenty of interesting and enjoyable things to do and people who can enrich your life.” — Michael Josephson
#60
“What has really happened when you feel alone is that you’ve abandoned yourself. You have stopped taking care of your own basic needs — you don’t value yourself, you don’t listen to your own thoughts, and you don’t take care of your physical, emotional, or spiritual self. This is what is causing you to feel alone. You have abandoned you.” — Gregg Michaelsen
#61
“I’m not much but I’m all I have.” — Philip K. Richard
#62
“In solitude, the mind gains strength and learns to lean upon itself.” — Laurence Sterne
#63
“You only grow when you are alone.” — Paul Newman
#64
“My favorite hobby is being alone. I like to be alone. I also like dancing, fishing, playing poker sometimes and vegetable gardening – corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, I have a big garden every year.” — Emanuel Steward
#65
“By all means use sometimes to be alone. Salute thyself; see what thy soul doth wear.” — George Herbert
#66
“If you make friends with yourself, you’ll never be alone.” ― Maxwell Maltz
#67
“Being alone doesn’t necessarily mean loneliness. People are great! But being alone is wonderful. I prefer the silence of alone, and the sounds of nature.” – Jayson Zabate
#68
“Some steps need to be taken alone. It’s the only way to really figure out where you need to go and who you need to be.” – Mandy Hale
#69
“Truth is, I’m generally happiest when it’s just me. It’s okay to be madly in love with yourself.” – Richelle E. Goodrich
#70
“In order to be open to creativity, one must have the capacity for constructive use of solitude. One must overcome the fear of being alone.” – Rollo May
#71
“Don’t feel alone, because there is always someone out there who loves you more than you can imagine.” – Anurag Prakash Ray
#72
“To be alone is to be different and to be different is to be alone.” – Suzanne Gordon
#73
“Loneliness expresses the pain of being alone and solitude expresses the glory of being alone.” – Paul Tillich
#74
“We are all alone, born alone, die alone, and — in spite of True Romance magazines — we shall all someday look back on our lives and see that, in spite of our company, we were alone the whole way. I do not say lonely — at least, not all the time — but essentially, and finally, alone. This is what makes your self-respect so important, and I don’t see how you can respect yourself if you must look in the hearts and minds of others for your happiness.” ― Hunter S. Thompson
#75
“I think it’s good for a person to spend time alone. It gives them an opportunity to discover who they are and to figure out why they are always alone.” ― Amy Sedaris
#76
“When I get lonely these days, I think: So be lonely, Liz. Learn your way around loneliness. Make a map of it. Sit with it, for once in your life. Welcome to the human experience. But never again use another person’s body or emotions as a scratching post for your own unfulfilled yearnings.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
#77
“Being alone when one’s belief is firm, is not to be alone.” – Berthold Auerbach
#78
“Alone had always felt like an actual place to me, as if it weren’t a state of being, but rather a room where I could retreat to be who I really was.” — Cheryl Strayed
#79
“Nothing else so destroys the power to stand alone as the habit of leaning upon others. If you lean, you will never be strong or original. Stand alone or bury your ambition to be somebody in the world.” – Orison Swett Marden
#80
“Being solitary is being alone well — being alone luxuriously immersed in doings of your own choice, aware of the fullness of your own presence rather than of the absence of others. Because solitude is an achievement.” – Alice Koller
#81
“There are worse things than feeling alone. Things like being with someone and still feeling alone.” – Unknown
#82
“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone. You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person.” – Unknown
#83
“If you are never alone, you cannot know yourself.” – Paulo Coelho
#84
“Standing alone doesn’t mean I am alone. It means I’m strong enough to handle things all by myself.” – Unknown
#85
“The sun is alone too. And she’s still shining.” – Unknown
#86
“The hardest walk you can make is alone. But it’s the walk that will make you stronger.” – Unknown
#87
“And then I think that maybe I was designed to be alone.” – Unknown
#88
“Loneliness is an emotion and being alone can be a choice.” – Unknown
#89
“Never say you are alone for you are not alone, your God and your genius are within.” – Unknown
#90
“Most women would not be happy being me. People say, ‘But you’re alone.’ But I don’t feel alone. I feel very un-alone.” – Stevie Nicks
#91
“A man can be himself only so long as he is alone; and if he does not love solitude, he will not love freedom; for it is only when he is alone that he is really free.” – Arthur Schopenhauer
#92
“It is far better to be alone than to wish you were.” – Ann Landers
#93
“All men’s miseries derive from not being able to sit in a quiet room alone.” – Blaise Pascal
#94
“Spend some time alone every day.” – Dalai Lama
#95
“I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in darkness the astonishing light of your own being.” – Hafiz of Persia
#96
“And in the end, all I learned was how to be strong — alone.” – Unknown
#97
“He is never less at leisure than when at leisure, nor less alone than when he is alone.” – Cicero
#98
“If we seek paradise outside ourselves, we cannot have paradise in our hearts.” – Thomas Merton
#99
“Every man must do two things alone; he must do his own believing and his own dying.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
#100
“I like to be alone. But I hate being lonely.” – Unknown
