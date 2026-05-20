Woman Sets Up A Feeder Cam In Her Yard And The Photos Are Extraordinary (30 New Pics)

Photographer Lisa, better known online as Ostdrossel, has spent years slowing those moments down. Using motion-activated cameras and carefully designed backyard setups, the Germany-born photographer, now based in Michigan, captures birds from astonishingly close range, revealing expressions and personalities that feel strangely human. In her photographs, blue jays stare with theatrical confidence, mourning doves look permanently heartbroken, grackles resemble tiny gothic villains, and squirrels crash the scene like chaotic supporting characters who were never invited but showed up anyway.
Nothing here is forced or staged. The birds simply arrive, interact with the environment naturally, and let the camera witness whatever unfolds.
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Image source: ostdrossel
Nothing here is forced or staged. The birds simply arrive, interact with the environment naturally, and let the camera witness whatever unfolds. Over the years, Lisa’s project has evolved far beyond simple bird feeder photography into something that feels part wildlife observation, part visual storytelling, and part meditation on the natural world hidden in everyday spaces. “I enjoy being creative and thinking of new ways to show off birds and wildlife in my little spot here on this earth,” Lisa told in the interview with Bored Panda. That curiosity continues to shape the way she photographs, experimenting with new cameras, unusual feeder setups, and even mounting cameras directly onto tree branches to capture birds entirely within their own habitat.
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The longer she photographs wildlife, the more fascinated she becomes by both the animals and the ecosystem surrounding them. “They still make me smile and giggle and be curious and in awe,” she said when asked what continues to surprise her after all these years. That sense of wonder has gradually expanded into a deeper connection with the environment itself.
“I love experimenting with timelapses for flowers, the night sky or, a cool thing that happened recently, insects,” Lisa explained. One of her most rewarding recent experiences involved a Black Swallowtail butterfly she found as a caterpillar late last summer on a dill plant. Knowing winter temperatures were approaching too quickly, she carefully moved it into an enclosure inside her sunroom and spent months documenting its transformation through timelapse photography. “I’ve been doing timelapses all winter to watch it wiggle and grow, and it was very satisfying to see this come to a good end yesterday,” she said after the butterfly finally emerged from its chrysalis.
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That emotional connection is part of why her work resonates so strongly online. While the humor and expressive bird portraits initially attract people, many followers stay because the project reminds them to pay closer attention to the living world around them.
Lisa admits there were moments when she considered stopping because documenting and sorting through thousands of photos and videos every day is incredibly time-consuming alongside work and daily life. Yet the reactions from viewers kept her going. “I know that there are lots of people who can’t feed the birds for whatever the reasons may be, and they enjoy following along, watching through my eyes,” she shared.
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For Lisa, documenting wildlife is not simply about taking beautiful photographs, it is about remaining connected to wonder itself. “It helps me stay curious and creative and never tire of the wonders of nature,” she said, “and the ways to make them visible so I can share them with the world to make others curious and protective as well.”
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