These Backpacks From Japan Look Like Giant Sushi

Pandas don’t like sushi. Fact. But we love these sushi backpacks!
They’re from Japan (obviously) and they’re made by a company called Turn Over. They come in three delicious varieties (tamagoyaki, salmon, and shrimp) and they all feature photo-printed fabrics that make the sushi look super realistic. The bags aren’t just for show though, as inside you’ll find plenty of pouches and pockets with which to organize your stuff. You can even carry your sushi around in there (as long as you don’t forget about it)! The backpacks are perfect for fans of Japanese cuisine, but they’re also ideal for anybody who likes to stand out from the crowd. Just don’t be surprised if people try to bite you, because these bags look good enough to eat!
More info: Turn Over
