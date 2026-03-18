“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Labor shortage. These words might not sound that scary to you if you’ve never had to scramble to fill a vacant position. But if you’re a manager staring at a gap in the schedule, the phrase likely still reverberates in your bones.
Those whose backs are against the wall are usually the ones who get creative to solve their problems, which, in recruiting, means moving beyond just posting a listing on LinkedIn.
We collected dozens of funny “Now Hiring” signs that caught job seekers’ attention on the street, and who knows—maybe after taking the picture, they immediately applied.
#1
Image source: born2rica
#2
Image source: Navybuffalooo
#3
McDonald’s is getting aggressive, trying to hire those 14-year-olds.
Image source: redgr812
#4
Image source: ImJustHereForABeer
#5
Image source: cardboard_dinosaurs
#6
Image source: strongbowblade
#7
Image source: charbo6
#8
Image source: neverknowsbestnow
#9
KFC in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Image source: reddit.com, Threespy
#10
Image source: LiMoTaLe
#11
Image source: imafloatingradish37
#12
How bad is it to work at Home Depot?
Image source: danspud69
#13
Image source: Trueloveis4u
#14
Image source: cipeone
#15
Image source: Durhamfarmhouse
#16
If you’re a loser and need a job, McDonald’s is accepting applications!
Image source: its_rhiannon, NYRfanFL
#17
#18
Image source: FilmReviewer101
#19
Image source: Lmanwell23
#20
Image source: InsaneJul
#21
Saw this at a pizza place in Brooklyn. Not sure if this means they’re hiring or just looking for companionship.
Image source: Macr0Mind
#22
Image source: Trafalgar_Lou1, rfgobusan
#23
Image source: Burningman316
#24
Image source: kayluhb
#25
Image source: Past_Organization_29
#26
Image source: chickenman7
#27
Image source: Fancy_Cicada7706
#28
This was posted at my car wash.
Image source: Scorp1979
#29
Image source: ShameNap
#30
Image source: coffeenomnom
#31
Image source: A-Money84
#32
Image source: Lmanwell23
#33
We’ll miss you, Chris, but time is money.
Image source: imgur.com
#34
Image source: StarskyAndHutch
#35
Image source: chelsealrp
#36
This place in my town just put up an interesting “now hiring” sign. They pay their workers $7.25 / hr.
Image source: SevenSnorlax
#37
Image source: footmitten
#38
This “We’re hiring” sign is in front of the Macy’s store that is going out of business.
Image source: Tzinny
#39
Image source: abaganoush
#40
Image source: tomcoverlytour
#41
Looks like SpongeBob has a lot of power at Burger King.
Image source: ElderCunningham
#42
Image source: Lmanwell23
#43
Image source: IPlayTeemoSupport
#44
Image source: cozyroof
#45
Image source: GatorHaterJames
#46
Image source: Working-Writer4364
#47
Image source: captainschick
#48
Image source: mrsheavenly
#49
Popeyes always recruits the most intelligent employees.
Image source: imgur.com
#50
Image source: Caesar100
#51
Image source: nicolerene123
#52
This should be on the door of every establishment, regardless of staffing levels.
Image source: reddit.com
#53
Image source: mnorthwood13
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