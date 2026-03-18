“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

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Labor shortage. These words might not sound that scary to you if you’ve never had to scramble to fill a vacant position. But if you’re a manager staring at a gap in the schedule, the phrase likely still reverberates in your bones.

Those whose backs are against the wall are usually the ones who get creative to solve their problems, which, in recruiting, means moving beyond just posting a listing on LinkedIn.

We collected dozens of funny “Now Hiring” signs that caught job seekers’ attention on the street, and who knows—maybe after taking the picture, they immediately applied.

#1

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: born2rica

#2

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Navybuffalooo

#3

McDonald’s is getting aggressive, trying to hire those 14-year-olds.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: redgr812

#4

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: ImJustHereForABeer

#5

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: cardboard_dinosaurs

#6

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: strongbowblade

#7

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: charbo6

#8

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: neverknowsbestnow

#9

KFC in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: reddit.com, Threespy

#10

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: LiMoTaLe

#11

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: imafloatingradish37

#12

How bad is it to work at Home Depot?

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: danspud69

#13

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Trueloveis4u

#14

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: cipeone

#15

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Durhamfarmhouse

#16

If you’re a loser and need a job, McDonald’s is accepting applications!

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: its_rhiannon, NYRfanFL

#17

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

#18

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: FilmReviewer101

#19

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Lmanwell23

#20

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: InsaneJul

#21

Saw this at a pizza place in Brooklyn. Not sure if this means they’re hiring or just looking for companionship.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Macr0Mind

#22

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Trafalgar_Lou1, rfgobusan

#23

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Burningman316

#24

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: kayluhb

#25

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Past_Organization_29

#26

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: chickenman7

#27

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Fancy_Cicada7706

#28

This was posted at my car wash.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Scorp1979

#29

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: ShameNap

#30

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: coffeenomnom

#31

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: A-Money84

#32

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Lmanwell23

#33

We’ll miss you, Chris, but time is money.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: imgur.com

#34

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: StarskyAndHutch

#35

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: chelsealrp

#36

This place in my town just put up an interesting “now hiring” sign. They pay their workers $7.25 / hr.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: SevenSnorlax

#37

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: footmitten

#38

This “We’re hiring” sign is in front of the Macy’s store that is going out of business.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Tzinny

#39

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: abaganoush

#40

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: tomcoverlytour

#41

Looks like SpongeBob has a lot of power at Burger King.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: ElderCunningham

#42

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Lmanwell23

#43

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: IPlayTeemoSupport

#44

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: cozyroof

#45

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: GatorHaterJames

#46

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Working-Writer4364

#47

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: captainschick

#48

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: mrsheavenly

#49

Popeyes always recruits the most intelligent employees.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: imgur.com

#50

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: Caesar100

#51

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: nicolerene123

#52

This should be on the door of every establishment, regardless of staffing levels.

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: reddit.com

#53

“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs

Image source: mnorthwood13

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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