Alley Cats: Everything We Know About the New Ricky Gervais & Netflix Pair-Up

Back in the early 2000s, Ricky Gervais was known as one of the UK’s finest comedians. Today, he is quickly becoming the comedic face of Netflix. As well as delivering record-breaking stand-up specials (Humanity, SuperNature, and the Golden Globe-winning Armageddon), he has also brought forth comedy and drama with the Netflix original series, After Life.
In 2026, Ricky Gervais is hitting comedy fans with another series called Alley Cats. This will mark his first major adult animation project in 13 years since The Ricky Gervais Show concluded on HBO in 2012. Here’s everything we know so far about the king of cringe’s return to serialized formats.
What Is Alley Cats About?
Directly from the mind of the multi award-winning Ricky Gervais, Alley Cats is an adult animated comedy that dives into the chaotic lives of a diverse group of feral British cats, each coming from different backgrounds and social strata. Officially being described by the Netflix Media Center as a “slacker sitcom”, the narrative structure deviates from standard high-stakes animated plots, focusing instead on the quiet, hilarious, and often absurd daily realities of animal life.
As these stray felines roam the streets searching for companionship, they spend their time ruminating on the struggles of everyday life. Away from the chaos, they kick back, watch TV, and critique the current landscape of the UK. The show promises to deliver Gervais’ signature mix of biting social commentary and deep, underlying heart – a delicate tonal balance that made After Life a global phenomenon. Expect the cats to discuss everything from hot-button societal issues to the sheer existential dread of being a street animal.
Who Voices the Cats?
Gervais has wrangled together his usual gang of comedic titans for Alley Cats, along with a few additions that serve as first time collaborations. Gervais will take the lead as Gus, describing the character in his own words as “a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is.” To bring the rest of the neighbourhood of wild felines to life, many top-tier British comedians have boarded.
David Earl, most famous for playing Kev in Gervais’ sitcom Derek, will voice the character of Puke. Diane Morgan (best known as Philomena Cunk and Tony’s colleague in After Life) will take on the role of Olive. Tom Basden (After Life, The Ballad of Wallis Island) will lend his voice to the character of Ponce. Frequent co-star of Gervais, Jo Hartley, will voice Kitten. Rounding out the supporting cast are British comedy veterans Tony Way, Kerry Godliman, and Andrew Brooke. Also lending her voice is famed Eastenders star Natalie Cassidy.
When Will Alley Cats Hit Netflix?
Although Ricky Gervais has been teasing Alley Cats for well over a year, regularly discussing it on his live YouTube streams, a trailer is yet to land. However, you can now mark your calendars: Alley Cats is officially scheduled to drop globally on Friday, August 7, 2026. The first season will consist of six punchy episodes. In a departure from traditional half-hour television formats, each episode will clock in at a tight 15 minutes. This short-form structure is perfect for the fast-paced, episodic format of a slacker comedy, ensuring the jokes land rapidly without overstaying their welcome.
The Unstoppable Netflix Partnership Continues
Although it may feel like Gervais has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, typically only starring in his own material, this is totally intentional. While he has joked about never wanting to leave the house, really, he just tends to choose his projects wisely and timely. For fans worried that Alley Cats might represent a final chapter in Gervais’ television output, there is plenty of good news. This animated venture is merely the latest instalment in his highly lucrative, long-standing overall deal with Netflix.
This powerful alliance has already produced three record-breaking stand-up specials, alongside his acclaimed Christmas 2025 special, Mortality – all of which can be streamed right now. Gervais’ relationship with the streaming giant is showing zero signs of slowing down. He is already actively developing and testing brand-new stand-up material for his next live tour and subsequent Netflix special. Throughout the spring and summer of 2026, the comedian has been hosting an extended residency of intimate “Work in Progress” and “New Material Nights” at London’s Leicester Square Theatre. Also, he has stated that he may return for another sitcom or movie if an idea lands that is worth following through with.
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