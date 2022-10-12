All You Need to Know About Anna Faris

We all know undeniable talent when we see it, and Anna Faris deserves all the applause she has gotten. The 21st century has had a lot of stars beginning and ending their careers. Anna Faris was praised as one of the most promising stars to grace our TV sets. People simply could not get enough of the sensation as her ratings just got better and better. It must be amazing to be known as the most original comic actress.
Anna has made a massive impact on our comedy shows, and I am pleased to say that she is just as funny as in her roles. The sensation is known for her charming personality and positive energy. Exquisite looks are honestly just icing on the cake when it comes to Anna Faris. The famous comedy actress simply brightens any room she walks in.
1. Anna Faris’ Love Life
Nothing makes headlines than knowing the celebrities we all love are dating. Anna has had her fair share of public relationships. The charming actress has been married three times and has been pretty open about why her previous relationships never worked. She was first married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Their romance began after they starred in the film Lover’s Lane, and getting Anna to say yes wasn’t so easy. The Tempest Eye actor proposed twice before they eventually got married. Sadly, the couple broke up when Anna realized she had feelings for Chris Pratt.
Anna and Pratt met on set as they filmed Take Me Home. As her feelings for him grew, she left her ex-husband, and the two got married in 2009. People grow apart like we’ve seen many couples before, and these two were no different. Anna and Pratt broke up in 2017 after welcoming a son in 2012. Finally, hoping the third is a charm, Anna met Michael Barrett in 2017. The world discovered that the two eloped in 2021 when Anna revealed it on an episode of her podcast.
2. How Rich Is Anna Faris?
I know I’m not the only one who wants to know how much money the sensation gets. Being a successful woman and playing roles that are known all over the world must all eventually lead to a fat bank account. Anna, as of 2022, has an impressive net worth of $30 million. The actress starred in the Scary Movie, which brought in about $278 million worldwide. How crazy is that?
In October 2019, Anna bought a home in LA that cost around $5 million. A perfect palace for a princess if you ask me. What would be the ideal salary for a star? Well, for Anna Faris, $200,000 per episode of her latest project Mom fits the bill. At the end of each year, the famous actress gets a total income of about $2 million. Let’s not forget her vast collection of cars. The celebrity definitely has a thing for flashy cars, owning a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Chevrolet Camaro, and many more.
3. The Success of Anna Faris
We all knew and loved Anna when she starred in the horror-comedy parody Scary Movie. She completely killed her first lead role and even got shortlisted for Outstanding Female Performer and Best Kiss honours during the MTV Movie Awards in 2001. The sequels she starred in included Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 4, the latest airing in 2006.
This was only the beginning of a long successful career. The comedy actress got more roles, each better than the last. She got parts in The Hot Chick and Lost in Translation, cementing her talent as an actress. As her fame grew, Anna got more roles, for example, Just Friends and Brokeback Mountain, an Oscar-winning drama. Things even get better for the sensation. Having realized that comedies are what she does best, Anna appeared in The House Bunny, aired in 2008, Observe and Report, aired in 2009, and Take Me Home Tonight, aired in 2011. These are just a few movies you must watch if you love Anna Faris as much as I do. The sensation simply never seizes to deliver.
In 2013, Anna got a lead role in Mom; by 2019, the CBS sitcom had filmed a total of 122 episodes. Her salary grew as the film gained popularity. In the initial seasons, her total earnings per episode were $125,000, but Anna received $200,000 per episode from the third episode. This just proves that it pays to be hardworking, charming, and, yes, passionate about what you do.