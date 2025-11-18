50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

We all have those memories from our past that make us cringe—whether it’s a rebellious teenage phase, a questionable fashion choice, or a hairstyle we’d rather forget.

But instead of pushing them to the back of our minds, the subreddit ‘Blunder Years’ encourages people to share their most embarrassing childhood photos with pride, turning old regrets into moments we can all enjoy together.

At Bored Panda, we love celebrating these nostalgic missteps, so we’ve compiled the best ‘Blunder Years’ photos of all time from those we’ve featured before. Keep scrolling to see them all, and don’t miss our conversation with clinical psychologist Dr Charlotte Russell, who explains how awkward situations can shape our identities.

#1 Got Dumped A Week Before Prom, But My Mom Insisted I Go Take The Pictures She Paid For, So I Made A Sock Puppet To Bring As My Date. I Regret Nothing

Image source: Reverend_Deek_Lovin

#2 My Friend’s Baby Pictures Look Like Mrs. Doubtfire

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: elpintogrande

#3 It Was “Opposite Day” At School In 2005, Most People Wore Black And White Or Something.. I Decide To Dress As A Girl.. I Lived In A Small Town In Idaho. It Didn’t Go Over Well

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: awashbu12

#4 I Looked Like A Middle Aged Man When I Was A Child

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Strid3r21

#5 My Parents Weren’t Surprised When I Came Out

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: BoxBopChallenge

#6 1996, Olan Mills Calls My Roommate Offering A Free Family Sitting. His Family Lived Two States Away, So We Went In To Mess With Them. I’m The Guy On The Right

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 My Parents Kindly Supported My Peak Edgelord Phase :)

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: SpacePenguin69

#8 Anytime My Wife Sees This She Burst Out Laughing… I Thought I Looked Cool

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Meowimpersian

#9 Had A “Photoshoot” With My Mom And Thought That Being “The Weird Kid” Made Me Cool And Mysterious. Good Thing I Dont Live In The States Cause I Had Some Serious School Shooter Vibes ;)

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Dinkelburger123

#10 Me In 1998 And My Wife In 2000

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: camiam85

#11 Glamour Shot Blunder (7 Years Old)

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: denovosibi

#12 Just A Girl On A Spring Communist Demonstration In Lviv, Ukraine, 1968

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: xerurg

#13 My Mother Said I Would Regret This Photo… No Regrets Mom! Circa 2002

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Made_lion

#14 Ten Years And One Transition Later: Some Things Never Change

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 I Was Evidently The Reference Model For The Kid From Up! ~ Circa 1985

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: charliethegeek

#16 Tried To Smile, Channeled Jim Carrey Instead. Allllllllrighty Then

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: 8bitcity

#17 Late 70’s. No Idea What I Was Thinking. Made The Suit Myself

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: xxSpeedsterxx

#18 When It’s Your First Day Of Kindergarten And Also Your First Day As Head Of The Pta

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: DragonfireEsq

#19 For My 2nd Grade Photo I Vouched For The Satan’s-Child-Lawyer Look

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: 17UglyBoobies

#20 I Thought I Was The Coolest Cat There Ever Was

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: fromsky610

#21 In Honor Of My Husband’s 37th Birthday, I Present To You His Senior Prom Photo From 2000

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Loocylooo

#22 My Sisters And I Wanted Those Glamour Photos From The 90s, But We Were Too Young So Mum Had Us Do A Homemade One Instead

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: emmattack

#23 I Had Embraced My Nerdy Outcast Status And Went To School Like This, Sadly The Trench Coat Was Soon Banned After ’99

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: WhacksOnAnonOff

#24 When Someone Asks How Your Life Is Going…

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: laureli48

#25 When You Look Over 40 But You’re Actually 12

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ThatSquareChick

#26 2006 And I Was 17. The Cure Was My Life

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Hollybums

#27 After Explaining What R/Blunderyears Is All About, A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early-90s

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sgt_Pepsi

#28 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: dumbolddoor

#29 In 5th Grade I Was Worried I Would Blink And Mess Up My Year Book Photo

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: wholebunchofbees

#30 This Surpasses Even The Fivehead

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: proffllama

#31 I Give You One 15 Yo Goth With Her Eyebrows Shaved Off. My Step Dad Nicknamed Me “Sunshine” 🤣

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: m4RLA5INGER

#32 One Of My Best Friends And I In Early 2012. We Were 8, And Had Our Own Band

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: PiggyGamesALot

#33 Setting Trends At About 10 Years Old, Rural England!

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: seafog

#34 My Poor Parents…being Nice To Me Back In 1987 During My Billy Idol Skateboarding Phase

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: MrArms69

#35 2006 Senior Picture

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Super_Rosie

#36 That Time I Went To My High School Prom And Looked Like A 45 Year Old Woman

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Clairdassian

#37 Family Photo. What A Mood

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: puffsaddy

#38 6th Grade Going On 60

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: RICHB0YWINST0N

#39 Me In The 80s. Sadly, The Coolest I Ever Looked

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: JohnnyPolite

#40 ‘How Did You Know I Was Gay?’ Said The Posing Seven Year Old Boy In Make Up, A Perm, And Black Sequinned Jellicle Cats Dance Costume

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: DefinitelyNotADeer

#41 Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: shortlegs99

#42 The Blunder Brothers, Circa 1994. I’m In Purple

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: dame_condor

#43 1993 Senior Pic, I Wore Those Boots To Hs The Entire Year. Iowa Winter And All

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: kleric42

#44 I Swear It’s Not Square Anymore

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: drshavako

#45 My Mum Commissioned Someone To Make These Outfits For A Family Wedding. We’re Boys Btw

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Newlands99

#46 Me And Friends Before A Disturbed Concert In 2006. We’re So Cool Posing In Front Of Mom And The Van. 😈

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Shewolfkitty

#47 Going Through A Bunch Of Old Photos From High School, The Expression Of The Girl In The Back Definitely Says A Lot

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: bs1252

#48 In 2004 I Won A Contest To Dj At My Very Small Hometown’s Easy-Listening Radio Station. I Proceeded To Play An Hour Of Evanescence Deep Cuts And Ruined Everyone’s Morning Commute

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: losvestidosrojos

#49 My Husband (Right) And His Brother (Left). Prom 2006

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: MCclapyourhands1

#50 Me, Circa 1991. My Mom Let Me Get The Laser Background. I Am So Proud Of This Pic!

50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

Image source: CallThatGoing

