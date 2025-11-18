50 Cringy Childhood Photos That Might Make You Glad Yours Aren’t Online (Best Of All Time)

We all have those memories from our past that make us cringe—whether it’s a rebellious teenage phase, a questionable fashion choice, or a hairstyle we’d rather forget.
But instead of pushing them to the back of our minds, the subreddit ‘Blunder Years’ encourages people to share their most embarrassing childhood photos with pride, turning old regrets into moments we can all enjoy together.
At Bored Panda, we love celebrating these nostalgic missteps, so we've compiled the best 'Blunder Years' photos of all time from those we've featured before.
#1 Got Dumped A Week Before Prom, But My Mom Insisted I Go Take The Pictures She Paid For, So I Made A Sock Puppet To Bring As My Date. I Regret Nothing
Image source: Reverend_Deek_Lovin
#2 My Friend’s Baby Pictures Look Like Mrs. Doubtfire
Image source: elpintogrande
#3 It Was “Opposite Day” At School In 2005, Most People Wore Black And White Or Something.. I Decide To Dress As A Girl.. I Lived In A Small Town In Idaho. It Didn’t Go Over Well
Image source: awashbu12
#4 I Looked Like A Middle Aged Man When I Was A Child
Image source: Strid3r21
#5 My Parents Weren’t Surprised When I Came Out
Image source: BoxBopChallenge
#6 1996, Olan Mills Calls My Roommate Offering A Free Family Sitting. His Family Lived Two States Away, So We Went In To Mess With Them. I’m The Guy On The Right
Image source: reddit.com
#7 My Parents Kindly Supported My Peak Edgelord Phase :)
Image source: SpacePenguin69
#8 Anytime My Wife Sees This She Burst Out Laughing… I Thought I Looked Cool
Image source: Meowimpersian
#9 Had A “Photoshoot” With My Mom And Thought That Being “The Weird Kid” Made Me Cool And Mysterious. Good Thing I Dont Live In The States Cause I Had Some Serious School Shooter Vibes ;)
Image source: Dinkelburger123
#10 Me In 1998 And My Wife In 2000
Image source: camiam85
#11 Glamour Shot Blunder (7 Years Old)
Image source: denovosibi
#12 Just A Girl On A Spring Communist Demonstration In Lviv, Ukraine, 1968
Image source: xerurg
#13 My Mother Said I Would Regret This Photo… No Regrets Mom! Circa 2002
Image source: Made_lion
#14 Ten Years And One Transition Later: Some Things Never Change
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I Was Evidently The Reference Model For The Kid From Up! ~ Circa 1985
Image source: charliethegeek
#16 Tried To Smile, Channeled Jim Carrey Instead. Allllllllrighty Then
Image source: 8bitcity
#17 Late 70’s. No Idea What I Was Thinking. Made The Suit Myself
Image source: xxSpeedsterxx
#18 When It’s Your First Day Of Kindergarten And Also Your First Day As Head Of The Pta
Image source: DragonfireEsq
#19 For My 2nd Grade Photo I Vouched For The Satan’s-Child-Lawyer Look
Image source: 17UglyBoobies
#20 I Thought I Was The Coolest Cat There Ever Was
Image source: fromsky610
#21 In Honor Of My Husband’s 37th Birthday, I Present To You His Senior Prom Photo From 2000
Image source: Loocylooo
#22 My Sisters And I Wanted Those Glamour Photos From The 90s, But We Were Too Young So Mum Had Us Do A Homemade One Instead
Image source: emmattack
#23 I Had Embraced My Nerdy Outcast Status And Went To School Like This, Sadly The Trench Coat Was Soon Banned After ’99
Image source: WhacksOnAnonOff
#24 When Someone Asks How Your Life Is Going…
Image source: laureli48
#25 When You Look Over 40 But You’re Actually 12
Image source: ThatSquareChick
#26 2006 And I Was 17. The Cure Was My Life
Image source: Hollybums
#27 After Explaining What R/Blunderyears Is All About, A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early-90s
Image source: Sgt_Pepsi
#28 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look
Image source: dumbolddoor
#29 In 5th Grade I Was Worried I Would Blink And Mess Up My Year Book Photo
Image source: wholebunchofbees
#30 This Surpasses Even The Fivehead
Image source: proffllama
#31 I Give You One 15 Yo Goth With Her Eyebrows Shaved Off. My Step Dad Nicknamed Me “Sunshine” 🤣
Image source: m4RLA5INGER
#32 One Of My Best Friends And I In Early 2012. We Were 8, And Had Our Own Band
Image source: PiggyGamesALot
#33 Setting Trends At About 10 Years Old, Rural England!
Image source: seafog
#34 My Poor Parents…being Nice To Me Back In 1987 During My Billy Idol Skateboarding Phase
Image source: MrArms69
#35 2006 Senior Picture
Image source: Super_Rosie
#36 That Time I Went To My High School Prom And Looked Like A 45 Year Old Woman
Image source: Clairdassian
#37 Family Photo. What A Mood
Image source: puffsaddy
#38 6th Grade Going On 60
Image source: RICHB0YWINST0N
#39 Me In The 80s. Sadly, The Coolest I Ever Looked
Image source: JohnnyPolite
#40 ‘How Did You Know I Was Gay?’ Said The Posing Seven Year Old Boy In Make Up, A Perm, And Black Sequinned Jellicle Cats Dance Costume
Image source: DefinitelyNotADeer
#41 Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With
Image source: shortlegs99
#42 The Blunder Brothers, Circa 1994. I’m In Purple
Image source: dame_condor
#43 1993 Senior Pic, I Wore Those Boots To Hs The Entire Year. Iowa Winter And All
Image source: kleric42
#44 I Swear It’s Not Square Anymore
Image source: drshavako
#45 My Mum Commissioned Someone To Make These Outfits For A Family Wedding. We’re Boys Btw
Image source: Newlands99
#46 Me And Friends Before A Disturbed Concert In 2006. We’re So Cool Posing In Front Of Mom And The Van. 😈
Image source: Shewolfkitty
#47 Going Through A Bunch Of Old Photos From High School, The Expression Of The Girl In The Back Definitely Says A Lot
Image source: bs1252
#48 In 2004 I Won A Contest To Dj At My Very Small Hometown’s Easy-Listening Radio Station. I Proceeded To Play An Hour Of Evanescence Deep Cuts And Ruined Everyone’s Morning Commute
Image source: losvestidosrojos
#49 My Husband (Right) And His Brother (Left). Prom 2006
Image source: MCclapyourhands1
#50 Me, Circa 1991. My Mom Let Me Get The Laser Background. I Am So Proud Of This Pic!
Image source: CallThatGoing
