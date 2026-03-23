If You Can Guess These 27 Shows From Just A Single Object, You Watch Too Much TV

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Pretty much every item you can think of has been in front of a TV camera. But not every item that’s been put there has become as iconic as the ones we’ve collected. Some props are just so burnt into our memory that just a single glimpse might remind you of the show. That is what this quiz is all about!

We’ve collected 27 unique and memorable props from well-known TV shows, and your job is to match them to the correct titles! We also threw in some curveballs to keep you on edge! Think you’re ready to flex your TV memory? Let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Guess These 27 Shows From Just A Single Object, You Watch Too Much TV

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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