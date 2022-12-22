All Quiet on the Western Front Leading Strong in the Oscars Shortlists

Awards season is upon us, and the Oscars Shortlists have just been released. It’s looking like it may be a good year for Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front.
The Hype Begins
Awards season hype starts to build momentum on the internet around June. Websites like Variety, Gold Derby, and Awards Watch are famous for their predictions list and throughout the year it is changed and updated accordingly to what is being released. Contenders are often picked out early based on the cast and crew. Big names like Leonardo DiCaprio are favorites at the Oscars, and it’s safe to say if he’s acting that year, he’s probably in the running for a shiny gold statue.
While the big three awards tend to be the biggest talking point – Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress – these remain a mystery right until the nominations are announced. Often times the nominations from other awards ceremonies like The Golden Globes and The Baftas can give us a good idea of what might make the cut, but when it comes to the Oscars, we really don’t know until nomination night. However, with the smaller categories, things are a little bit different.
Every year the Oscars Shortlists are announced. This gives us an idea of who is in consideration for the following categories – Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects.
Tipped for Glory
When it comes to superhero films, they historically haven’t performed well in the past. However, in recent years the Academy seems to have broadened its horizons slightly. Many filmmakers have discussed how Marvel and superhero movies are taking over the industry. Martin Scorsese is infamously on record for saying he doesn’t believe superhero movies count as true cinema and they are more like amusement park rides. This sparked some controversy among die-hard fans and also major figures in the industry. Later Scorsese would write a letter to The New York Times to explain himself a little and get himself out of deep water.
Quentin Tarantino has been asked for his take on this subject many times too but is very apprehensive to chime in. Either way, no matter what these two gentlemen think, The Academy is now recognizing the skill and talent that goes into these films. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has the most appearances in the Shortlists, with a total of five mentions!
Tied with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is All Quiet on the Western Front. War films typically go down a treat at the Oscars. Saving Private Ryan took home five Oscars in 1999, including Best Director for Steven Spielberg. 2019’s epic World War drama, 1917, was also nominated for a staggering 10 Oscars and brought home three! AQOTWF is looking very likely to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps.
Blockbusters also seem to be making a big stomp this year with Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, all receiving several mentions. Blockbusters have also been a sore subject at the Oscars in the past and have often been snubbed. Action smash hits like Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Speed were only recognized for their sound and visuals, whereas some may argue they were the best films of the year they were released.
Again, this changed in 2016 when George Miller’s action masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road, stormed the awards and took home six shiny gold men! It was nominated for 10 Oscars in total and also seven BAFTAS. Batman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Babylon and Pinocchio have pulled out some shockers, too, all with three nods for glory.
It’s fair to say the Oscars are really broadening their scopes and diversifying, and it is incredibly refreshing to see. The Academy has received a lot of flack over the years for its lack of diversity and its favor towards certain subject matters. In 2015, Twitter exploded with the hashtag #oscarssowhite in response to all 20 acting nominations being granted to white actors. Since then, The Academy has made great efforts to diversify and give all talent the recognition that they deserve!
Who do you think will win Best Picture next year at The Oscars? We’d love to hear it!