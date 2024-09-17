‘All My Children’ Star Alexa Havins Joins General Hospital Cast

September 2024 begins with major American soap opera updates, as All My Children star actress Alexa Havins joins the General Hospital cast. Alexa Havins joins the list of new cast members who made their debut on General Hospital in 2024. With the soap opera currently in season 62, General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera in production.
As such, while the show is happy to receive the former All My Children star, Alexa Havins has been upfront about how honored she feels to be a part of history. Havins is returning to the soap opera world after over a decade since she left. Here’s everything to know about Alexa Havins’ General Hospital casting, the character she’ll be portraying, and her acting career.
Who Is Alexa Havins?
Alexa Havins’ acting career began in 2003. Interestingly, she landed her breakout role the same year. The actress, raised in Chandler, Arizona, was born Alexa Carole Havins in Artesia, New Mexico, on November 16, 2003. Although she ended up with a career as an actor, Havins was nicknamed “Ice Maiden” as a child because of her deathly shyness. However, dancing was the one thing she could use as an escape. Havins’ interest in dancing began when she was 3. By age 5, Alexa Havins was already a professional dancer, performing with a jazz ensemble.
Dancing was a life and career Alexa Havins had initially believed she would have. However, all that changed when she met acting coach Jean Fowler. Fowler encouraged Havins’s mother to let her give acting a chance. To help develop her talents and skills, Havins enrolled at the prestigious Circle in the Square Theatre School, a non-profit conservatory attached to the Broadway Theatre. Alexa Havins’s move to Los Angeles cemented her journey as an actor. In Los Angeles, Havins studied under renowned acting coach Brian Reise.
Who Was Alexa Havins in All My Children?
Alexa Havins played Arabella “Babe” Carey in All My Children. It was a character that the actress originated, making her debut on October 13, 2003. All My Children was ABC’s daytime soap opera that aired over 10,700 episodes from January 5, 1970, to September 2, 2013. Alexa Havins’ Babe Carey character was nothing short of dramatic during her time on the show. Babe’s storyline revolved around her romantic relationships with JR Chandler and Jamie Martin. When she became pregnant, Jamie claimed to be the child’s father following his one-night stand encounter with Babe.
However, Babe schemed and connived to have DNA test results reveal that JR Chandler was the baby’s father. Babe’s storyline later shifted to the child’s maternity after she blanked out after a helicopter crash. The character was generally plagued with keeping secrets from JR, who initially found ways to love and forgive her. Although Babe and JR married, they remarried as star-crossed lovers throughout Babe’s appearance on the show.
The character was killed off after she and JR returned to Pine Valley to answer a subpoena about the Bella perfume scandal. The town is hit by several tornadoes, with Babe sustaining injuries. Babe later succumbs to her injuries and dies. Alexa Havins also reprised the character in crossover appearances in another ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. Havins portrayed Babe Carey as a series regular in All My Children from 2003 to 2007. She appeared on the show as a guest in 2011. Actress Amanda Baker also portrayed Babe Carey in several episodes from 2007 to 2009.
What Character Will Alexa Havins Play in General Hospital?
Alexa Havins joins General Hospital recast as the new Lulu Spencer. Havins will be the twelfth actress to play the character, considering three different sets of siblings portrayed it. The character was introduced on August 8, 1994, showcasing her on-screen birth. Lulu Spencer is the only daughter of General Hospital’s supercouple, Luke Spencer and Laura Spencer. Although portrayed by several child actors for the first decade, Lulu Spencer was rapidly aged in 2005.
Actress Julie Marie Berman has been the most prominent face of the character, having portrayed it the longest from 2005 to 2013. Although All My Children earned Alexa Havins her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination, fans of the actress are hopeful General Hospital and her portrayal of Lulu Spencer could land her her first win. While soap opera audiences celebrate Alexa Havins’ debut casting on General Hospital, the ABC soap opera bade farewell to Kelly Monaco, who originated the Sam McCall character.
