Alicia Silverstone Shares Health Update After Biting Into Poisonous Fruit

Alicia Silverstone is alive and well after taking a bite of a poisonous fruit she picked from a stranger’s garden in London.
The Clueless actress shared a health update on social media after suggesting she might eat the toxic berry, which sparked concern among fans.
“Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow,” Alicia reassured her fans on Wednesday (August 21).
Two days earlier, she posted a video of a small orange fruit that she said looked like a pepper but which people quickly identified as the plant species Jerusalem Cherry.
Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images
“I’ve discovered something, and I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help. I just bit into it because I was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.
“It’s definitely not a tomato because of its leaves, so what the heck is this?
“I don’t think you are supposed to eat this, but it is almost like a pepper,” the 47-year-old star continued as she took another bite of the fruit. “Does anyone know what this is? I need someone to tell me. I’m in England.”
The Clueless actress took a bite of the fruit she had picked from a stranger’s garden in England
Image credits: Alicia Silverstone
Image credits: Alicia Silverstone
Solanum pseudocapsicum, also known as a Jerusalem Cherry or winter cherry, is a bushy, perennial evergreen shrub with poisonous fruit, according to GardeningKnowHow.
The plant is native to Peru and Ecuador, and it can survive frosts and cold winters. Given the taste and texture, the fruits are easily confused with cherry tomatoes.
“Despite their cheery colors, the fruit of the Jerusalem cherry houseplant is toxic and should be kept out of the reach of curious children and pets,” the website warns.
“Any part of the plant that is ingested can cause poisoning and even death.”
Solanum pseudocapsicum is a bushy, perennial evergreen shrub native to South America. Its fruit can cause poisoning and even death
Image credits: Wikipedia
Ingesting the fruit can affect the gastrointestinal and central nervous systems, potentially leading to stomach pain, fever, diarrhea, paralysis, slowed breathing, and delirium, among other things, as per MedlinePlus.
To prevent Jerusalem Cherry poisoning, you should avoid eating wild berries and plants, especially if you have no information about them, DoveMed recommends.
Additionally, you should always wash your hands thoroughly prior to eating anything if you’ve been working in the garden or fields, hiking, or camping.
Fans were extremely relieved to discover Alicia hadn’t actually swallowed the fruit—and many couldn’t resist the temptation to reference the teen comedy she’s most recognized for.
“Thank God you’re okay. It’s crucial to be aware of what is safe to eat, as some fruits can be toxic and lead to serious health issues,” an Instagram user said.
“Girl, I almost had a come apart thinking you had accidental poisoning. Thank goodness you’re fine,” another expressed.
“Safe to say you were clueless as to what it was?” a third one quipped.
Follow Us