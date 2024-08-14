Frozen 3 Announced for 2027 Release with New Artwork Revealed at D23

It’s almost time to build a snowman… for the third time.
Disney’s Frozen 3 is slated for a 2027 release, promising to address unanswered questions. The announcements were made by Disney’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, who showcased visual development art from the upcoming musical film, featuring Elsa on a and Anna on a brown stag.
Lee, who co-wrote and co-directed the Academy Award-winning best animated feature Frozen and its sequel with Chris Buck, has been central to the success of the franchise. She played a vital role in the creation of the first Frozen movie and was part of the writing team behind its success. Set around the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, these films featured a stellar voice cast led by Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf).
The original Frozen, released in 2013, drew inspiration from Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” It became an instant blockbuster, raking in $1.28 billion globally at the box office, ranking as the fifth highest-grossing movie at that time. The film is now positioned at No. 22 among all-time box office hits. Its immensely catchy songs like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and the Oscar winner “Let It Go,” composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, helped the soundtrack achieve over 4.1 million sales by June 2016 and generate more than 51 million streams.
Frozen 2, released in 2019, surpassed its predecessor by grossing $1.45 billion at the global box office. Currently ranked as the 14th highest-grossing movie worldwide, after peaking at No. 10. The sequel broadened our view of wintery Arendelle, adding more magical elements, locales, and creatures to its lore. Furthermore, Frozen’s universe has expanded in other forms like TV specials, short films, a Broadway musical, ice-skating shows and more.
Follow Us