I Made 18 Pics Featuring Alice Wandering Around Athens’ Wonderland

Alice in Athens Wonderland is a mixture of magic unfolding throughout the streets of Athens as Zouan Kourtis’s vibrant photographs buzz with vibrant urban landscapes through Alice in Wonderland. Through his eyes, Athenian neighborhoods are transformed into exotic, arresting characters from Lewis Carroll’s story along with vivid city backdrops. Seamlessly interacting, Zouan’s art breathes new life into everyday objects and creates a surreal narrative that contrasts reality, with the hypothetical line being blurred. Each painting becomes a visual journey, inviting viewers to explore the fascinating collision of the aesthetics of Athens with the exotic vintage aesthetics of Wonderland.
#1 The cheshire Cat
#2 Painted Red
#3 Bill The Lizard
#4 Curiouser And Curiouser
#5 Humpty Dumpty
#6 Alice’s Evidence
#7 Advice From A Caterpillar
#8 The Queen’s Croquet-Ground
#9 Eat Me
#10 The Pool Of Tears
#11 Shaking, And Waking
#12 Queen Alice
#13 I’m Late!
#14 Off With His Head
#15 Drink Me
#16 “It’s My Own Invention”
#17 The Mock Turtle’s Story
#18 Who Stole The Tarts?
Follow Us