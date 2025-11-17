30 Non-Americans Explain What They Like Best About The United States

The United States is a vast country with so much to offer: gorgeous national parks, friendly people, excellent customer service and 24-hour diners that will serve you a beautiful breakfast plate at 2am that you’ll never forget. And while news cycles often highlight the nation’s wildest and least attractive qualities, the truth is that plenty of people around the world actually love the good old USA.
Reddit users have been sharing what they cherish most about the US and Americans, so we’ve gathered some of their most wholesome replies below. From thick and creamy milkshakes to public restrooms that are always free, enjoy reading about some of the best perks of living in the ‘Melting Pot’, and be sure to upvote the replies you agree with!
#1
As an european who has done two roadtrips across the states, the main thing i will remember fondly for the rest of my days is how friendly people in the states are. I talked with busy new yorkers and with homeless folks, had a f*****g bbq in Detroit ghetto with the neighbourhood. I spent the night on a farm in Southern Iowa. Clubbing in Vegas, smoking and chilling in LA.
I had long conversations with people who are so far apart from eachother on the political and financial spectrum that its harder to get it any wider, but i didnt met a single person who didnt treat us very nicely. On top of the hospitality, the smalltalk and s**t felt so good when you come from a country where you are considered a f*****g lunatic if you actually say anything else than “hi” to a stranger on the bus.
That country has it’s problems, but my f*****g god what a place it is to travel around as a tourist. I’d recommend the roadtripping for anyone who likes to travel. The country is huge and you get to see everything from deserts into snowy mountains, 50 people villages into massive cities.
Sorry if my english sucks, not my native language.
Edit: i also miss some of the restaurants and the overall superb customer service. You dont get that anywhere else.
Image source: manajizwow, Kamaji Ogino
#2
Southern BBQ. Goddamn, you guys know your ribs
Image source: Moriar-T, René Roa
#3
The Americans I’ve worked with have been totally unlike the brash and loud idiots we see on US TV. They have been kind, sensitive, intelligent, thoughtful and very encouraging.
Image source: Muttywango
#4
What I loved about Americans I met is the encouragement to try new things.
Like: “Just go for it. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, you gained experience.”
Here in Germany it’s more: “Nah, rather be careful. If you dare to fail, you are a loser that we won’t ever trust with responsbilities again.”
Image source: MammothMarv, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
The fuggin hash browns in diners. I just love them. And even when i find grated hash browns outside of the US it’s never quite as good.
Image source: dumbdoogy, pangibear
#6
This depends a bit on where in the US you are and also in the pre-covid times, but Americans hug a lot compared to Asians and it makes me feel really fuzzy on the inside
Image source: blueberrisorbet, Mental Health America (MHA)
#7
Not being racist. America is actually a pretty tolerant place compared to the rest of the world. Go pay a visit to India, Russia, Japan, or South Africa and then get back to me.
Image source: ChibiDecker, Life Matters
#8
Your outdoors.
The sheer size of the country means there are so many national parks with a large variety of sceneries.
That said, the sheer size of the country also means you’ll be putting the same amount of effort getting there compared to me visiting a neighbouring country.
Culture is somewhat similar so it makes planning / communication easier, though you’re not exposing yourself to other cultures.
Image source: anon, wikipedia.org
#9
The fact that yelling ‘yee-haw’ in a country setting will almost always be met with whooping, hollering, and other ‘yee-haw’s. I live in the US, but am from Ireland. I live in Arizona.
Image source: that_one_alistair_1, Noel McShane
#10
When they do something, they go all out and really commit to it. Very enthusiastic people.
Image source: wolffgangg78, Pixabay
#11
i love the way you’ve been protesting against police brutality and racism. solidarity from the UK
Image source: xxsignoff, Life Matters
#12
As simple as saying good morning when i walk past. Goes a long way
Image source: annoyingmoud, Andrea Piacquadio
#13
I really like that you do proper lemonade.
If you ask for lemonade in Australia, if you’re lucky you get Kirk’s or Gest, if you’re unlucky you get Sprite, but you’re definitely getting something clear and fizzy that has never in its existence met a lemon.
Image source: Otherwise_Window
#14
As a Brit I love it when I’m in the states and I’ll get talking to an American and they’ll ask me like 200 questions about Britain you know the usual stuff about the queen and what we call things like trolly instead of shopping cart. I genuinely love it and it’s so funny seeing their faces when they hear some of my answers
Image source: kingaaron_17
#15
Halloween.
Image source: PloupiDoux, Artie Siegel
#16
Americans can me very upbeating. The casual good mood when it comes to business is so refreshing compared to the always negative swiss/german opinions
Image source: Cat-Is-My-Advisor, Andrea Piacquadio
#17
As a guy from Turkey i can say
– they are really easy going and encoureging about talking and blending in. Some europeans and asians can be cold at first so thats a big plus.
– even though they are not well informed about geography or states of other regions, they are willing to ask and learn. Which matters a lot actually.
– and they are really thick skinned. Can take a joke or two. Unlike , Turkey :) or some european states. ( Years of dark humour may ve helped this for usa too)
Sorry if i made some mistakes.
Image source: holydiver011
#18
Americans I’ve met are usually a delight to talk to. Very upbeat and talkative from my experience.
I still remember a conversation I had with a small family who were on holiday on holiday where I live. They basically told me their life story and what they were up to that day. Didn’t know them but it made my commute home more interesting.
Image source: Elderlico, Zen Chung
#19
For me hands down it has to be milkshakes. Oreo milkshakes are the god dammn best thing that I have experienced when I came to America (I’m from Mexico). It can be midnight and I can just go to a fast food place and order any milkshake I want. It’s so simple but it sure is amazing.
Image source: Darkspeed-96, amanda hudock
#20
Visited America with my family when I was 16. Almost everyone who talked to us would end the conversation with, ‘Have a good one!’ It was really nice hearing it all the time, and I use the phrase all the time now.
Image source: bitsmuth
#21
Such amazing food, and even better food service. The American restaurant experience is truly heaven.
Image source: ShrekTheHallz, Denys Gromov
#22
They’re friendly and invite you to stuff. Maybe it’s not 100% genuine, but at least they pretend to like you while figuring out of they like you or not.
Image source: NezuminoraQ
#23
Americans make the best stoner foods, they take loads of fast food and smash it together and it tastes amazing
Image source: Employment_Grand, Engin Akyurt
#24
Fried chicken sandwiches, they got it mastered.
Image source: Puzzled-Rabbit, murphlr
#25
Saying this as a Canadian I’ve always found Americans to genuinely be so friendly. Depends on the place but in some places I’ve found the people to be friendlier than those back home in Canada. Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and the entire state of Hawaii were places I found to have really friendly people. Some places weren’t this way but I won’t list them
Image source: The-Reddit-Giraffe, wsdidin
#26
Have a space program lol
Image source: SteveCorpGuy4, Hristo Fidanov
#27
Free soda refills at fast food restaurants
Image source: lickmyfeet14, felix sagar
#28
I love the US and Americans. My husband and I (29M&31F from Germany) always had an amazing time on our various trips to America and even got married there. The people are so friendly & laidback. Next on our list are Texas & Louisiana! See you after Covid.
Image source: Schnucksworld
#29
They talk to strangers. I have just moved back to a country where people don’t do that and I hate it.
Image source: anon
#30
Their positive attitude and positive thinking. That’s amazing and something that my country will probably never learn.
Also… I love that america is a general popculture bastion. I would love to live in USA
Image source: EdwardRicht0fen
Follow Us