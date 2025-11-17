Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best-Backhanded Compliment? (Closed)

I’m not sure why but to me, backhanded compliments are really funny so tell me some of your best ones.
#1
You’ve done an amazing job! I never expected that from you!
It’s really difficult to underestimate you!
That’s a great photo! It looks nothing like you.
Wow, you’ve REALLY made an effort!
I love how your so different.
#2
“You’re smarter than you look” will always be the best one imo
#3
Accidentally said at the bank when I had to call my wife:
“She’s the brains. I’m just the pretty one.”
So the banker said: “Did you just call your wife ugly?”
I panicked and said “Um, no. Um. Quick! Look over there!”
#4
Not really a compliment but my older cousin told me that I look like some old actress.
For context, she really cares about looks. I was very insecure about the way I look a few years ago and it took some time accepting myself. I always part my hair in a way that is ‘traditional’ in my culture. I don’t like any other style and I think I look okay in my current style. Whenever me meet she always start saying bad things about my hair and style. Like non stop. I don’t get it. Why does she care? Just let me be. One day I wore t shirt and pants and she said my body is in 2023 and head in the 1900s and that I look like an old actress. Not in a good way. She said to immediately change my hairstyle to something else which I despise. I said no, I like it this way and I don’t look good in the other one. She straight up said ‘Oh so you think you look good this way? well you don’t ‘ laughing.
I was just thinking what the hell is her problem and didn’t say anything. Just smiled. And no I won’t change how the way I look.
#5
” well arent you just a half a bubble shy of being level!”
