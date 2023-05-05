This Show Proves Alan Ritchson Should Do More Comedy

Since his debut, Alan Ritchson has proven himself to be an extremely talented actor, effortlessly taking on roles in different genres. He’s played major roles in the crime drama series Reacher, the superhero series Titans, and the horror movie Ghosts of War, to name a few. However, he doesn’t just take on intense roles, he’s also quite popular for his comedic side. Alan Ritchson’s Blue Mountain State role showed another side of him, demonstrating his comedic chops.
Needless to say, Ritchson does not relent on skills and talent in any of his roles. However, his comedy roles stand out in his drama and action-inclined résumé. Ritchson has certainly made an impression with his comedy roles, which is why it will be intriguing to see him take on more work in the genre.
Alan Ritchson Stole The Show On Blue Mountain State
With three seasons under its belt, Blue Mountain State was a hit with fans. In fact, the show gathered so much traction that a sequel movie was made shortly after the series finale. The series was an exaggerated portrayal of college sports and the general American University experience. However, Alan Ritchson’s performance in Blue Mountain State was a highlight of the comedy series. Ritchson played Thad Castle, the captain of the football team who was overly ambitious in ensuring his team’s victory. His performance on the show was a testament to Ritchson’s amazing acting range.
Of course, there were other major characters in the show whose nuances highlighted Ritchson’s comedic prowess. At the forefront is Alan Moran (Darin Brooks) — the team’s laid-back junior quarterback, who was the show’s central character from the get-go. However, as his character interacts more with Alan Ritchson’s Thad Castle, it evolves into a joint effort in the spotlight. Other notable characters include Craig Shillo (Sam Jones III), Denise Roy (Gabrielle Dennis), Coach Marty Daniels (Ed Marinaro), and Larry Summers (Omari Newton), who also add to the value of the show.
Blue Mountain State Wasn’t His Only Comedy Role
Interestingly, Blue Mountain State was not his only comedy role, Alan Ritchson has had a long line of comedies in his career including The Wedding Ringer, and Office Uprising, among others. Another movie that showcased Ritchson’s comedic chops is The Turkey Bowl. His role in the movie is quite similar to his role in Blue Mountain State as he once again plays the hilarious captain of a football team. However, Ritchson adds his own comedic twist to the character.
One of Ritchson’s most notable comedic roles is as young Scully in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The hilarity of Ritchson as the younger version of the Detective Norm Scully is found in the nuance of juxtaposition with the lazy and bumbling Scully today. With Wyatt Nash as the young Hitchcock, the duo preserved the humor in Scully and Hitchcock’s relationship. The role once again proved that Ritchson is natural at comedy.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!