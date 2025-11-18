Hey Pandas, AITA For Ignoring My Swim Coach’s Advice On Tampons And Choosing What Works For Me?

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (17 F) don’t wear tampons. I find them uncomfortable and unsafe, as my personal opinion

Image credits: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition (not the actual photo)

I’m also on a high school swim team. I had a swim meet the other day, not a very important one, but still mandated to go to.

I have a swimsuit that was designed to be able to swim when you’re on your period, which I was

Image credits: margot pandone (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately my coach (42 M) requires matching swimsuits for the girls on the team, and my special suit isn’t the right color

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

My coach proceeded to make me explain why I won’t change, and then told me that as I’m old enough I should be wearing tampons!?
He then didn’t let me participate in the meet and is considering removing me from the team for a month!? AITA?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

