AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap

First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.
This season is definitely a slow starter.
It’s not hard to make the excuse, or rather, give an explanation that a season might need a few episodes to really find its voice and get moving in a manner that will show that it has potential for growth, but so far nothing has shown that this season is going to do much more than feel sorry for its characters and show how much shame and guilt some of them are bound to display. For one reason or another, this season has continued to trundle along as it appears ready to find its defining moment, despite the fact that ith’s had several chances and hasn’t done so. Previous seasons have usually found their voice within the first few episodes and have gone on to create a story that has been nothing short of entertaining. That hasn’t happened yet, and a lot of people are no doubt starting to wonder if it will before the season is over.
Seriously, how did Patrick find Gino so quickly?
This is likely something that could be described by using terms like movie magic or plot armor since Gino can’t just up and die yet considering how important he is to the story. It does feel as though these two episodes kind of flowed into each other and are therefore easy to get confused with each other, but the question at hand is how Patrick found Gino this quickly. Given how their relationship has been up and down since the start of the season it’s not tough to think that Gino might be ready to bolt at any given moment, but it does appear that Patrick is trying to hold onto the one person that he genuinely feels something for, even if he’s stepping into the shadows at the same time to find out who’s targeting gay men. The manner in which he’s doing this makes him feel like the most conflicted character out of the bunch, but it also makes him stand out as someone that might end up with nothing and no one by the end of the season. As to how he found Gino so quickly when his life partner had been left in a morgue cabinet, it’s probably best to admit that it simply needed to happen, so the writing became just lazy enough to facilitate this development.
Who’s controlling Big Daddy?
That’s a rather good question since the harness-wearing behemoth tends to appear in the most unlikely places and at the exact moment that he’s needed to keep the story moving forward. If anything, Big Daddy is supposed to be a big part of the story, no pun intended, but he’s turning into one of the most convenient elements that is reaching MacGuffin status, if he hasn’t already been given that designation. To be certain, Big Daddy kind of has to be a malevolent specter that’s there to be called upon when needed, or he’s something else that has yet to be revealed, especially if legend has it that he’s been dead for a while.
It might be a relief when this season ends.
Sadly, it does feel as though this sentiment is coming a bit early, but since it’s very typical to have fans wanting more at this point, AHS season 11 is kind of lacking in a big way. The previous seasons have had their issues at times, but the point is that they’ve managed to grip the audience by the first few episodes, while this season has yet to really show that it’s done the same.