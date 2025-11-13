Calendar 2019 – Losing Wildlife

Of the 5453 mammalian species listed by IUCN, close to 2000 species are threatened. These figures are alarming.
The more alarming fact is that endangerment is a global phenomenon and not restricted to a region or country.
Species become endangered due to loss of habitat and loss of genetic variation. This goes to show that we humans are failing in our responsibility towards the environment. In our race against each other for more, the animal kingdom is suffering.
The first step to conservation is awareness!
This project aims to create awareness about these beautiful endangered creations of nature.
A small step from you in reducing your needs can go a long way.
Hoping to make people aware of their existence, I decided to draw endangered animals and make people aware of their existence through calendars.
You can see the whole project on the link below.
More info: behance.net
#1 Iberian Lynx
#2 Red Panda
#3 Indri Lemur
#4 Bengal Tiger
#5 Polar Bear
#6 Tarsier
#7 Giant Panda
#8 Cover Image
#9 Calendar 2019
#10 June, August, February
#11 Sloth Bear
#12 November
