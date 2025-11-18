25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

by

Probably many of us are aware that bad memories tend to stay with us, sometimes even longer than good ones. At the same time, they’re things that made us who we are, no matter how hard or heartbreaking they were.

This list is full of examples of such experiences, or in other words, canon events people experienced in their childhoods that felt like “hell of Earth.” Even though they’d surely never want to go through it again, they didn’t shy away from sharing their stories online. So, let’s dive in, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

Other kids. Nobody gave a s**t if you were bullied in the 70s and 80s.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: RetroactiveRecursion, Vika Glitter

#2

When a kid would bully I would tell an adult. Their answer? “oH tHaT jUsT mEaNs tHeY lIkE yOu.”
Yeah because that’s totally a healthy way to learn how to develope relationships or find your way out of toxic ones.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: fish_lyzard, cottonbro studio

#3

Church!! I used to dread Sundays. I promised myself that once i turned 18 years old, I would NEVER attend church again. Til this day, I’ve kept this promise. I absolutely HATE that place.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Elizabeth_Winters, Pixabay

#4

My Narcissistic Mom. Spent my childhood always walking on eggshells and nothing was ever her fault.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: TLC_4978, Kaboompics.com

#5

Hearing my mother tell my dad it was liver night.
That meant a power struggle with my parents that I would eventually lose.
Dinner was at 6PM.
It was not uncommon for me to sit at the table until my bed time.
I did not care if I went to bed hungry.
F**k Liver.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Tyrigoth, timolina

#6

My name rhymes with a few unfortunate words… kids calling you names every minute of the day in the class while the teacher does nothing, for two years straight literally changes a person haha.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: whiskey_agogo, RDNE Stock project

#7

My dad. I never knew how he was going to act, react, show up, or not show up. I was constantly in fear, I was very confused, I wanted to love my dad, but after a while, I hated him with every inch of my soul. I still do sometimes.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: bristolbulldog, Nicola Barts

#8

Locked in a closet, almost dying of sepsis was pretty rough. Getting dragged from town to town, anytime the rent came due or mom saw “them”.
Sometimes going days without eating- going outside and eating grass or pine needles.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: medicwitha45, osama naser

#9

Since I’m still technically a kid, I’ll be talking abt me before the age of 10

Being overwhelmed without knowing why/for “no reason” and no one understanding me and/or calling me dramatic

Being considered a “brat” or a “drama queen”

Luckily, I got an autism diagnosis, so my emotions make a lot more sense now.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: popping_rocks, andreas

#10

Alcoholic parents at home and constant bullying at school.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Lostarchitorture, jcomp

#11

Watching my dad go from about 275 to around 70 pounds while cancer took him.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: SexyWampa, Tima Miroshnichenko

#12

Kids and female teachers who refused to listen when I told them not to touch me.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: dw87190, freepik

#13

After my parents divorced it was spending weekends with my dad. He rarely ever did anything with us. “Just go play” he would tell me and my brother. I wanted so bad to do stuff with him. I gave up asking because he would always say no.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: ChipMelodic1810, freepik

#14

Spent a week falling asleep in one foster home and waking up in another before the courts released me to my grandmother. That was pretty horrible.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Angel_OfSolitude, Sam K

#15

One, I had such horrible not noticed vision. Until my oldest brother brought his gf to dinner. She was an ophthalmology tech & brought it to my parents attention. I didn’t speak much because I couldn’t see. It was hell but made my other senses so much keener.
Two, my dad got cancer when I was 4. He died when I was 12. My mom didn’t want another kid & I always felt it. My dad was who wanted me. After he died I remember thinking to myself all the time; why God left me with the one who didn’t want me? It was hell surviving her misdirected anger.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: AssumptionAdvanced58, freepik

#16

Not understanding why nobody seemed to like me. It seemed like every one was always frustrated with me but I couldn’t figure it out. ADHD Middle Kid problems, I guess.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Bluematic8pt2, freepik

#17

I had to sleep outside for days on end as punishment when i was below the age of 7.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: UrMomsLastName, wirestock

#18

Home trying to not get my mother angry, or ignoring her and my dad fighting.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: MadHatter06, freepik

#19

Having to work from a young age and skipping what should have been a normal childhood. In some ways, it helped me, emotionally… not so much.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: oo—–D, freepik

#20

My “friend” Jacqueline’s house.I didn’t actually like her. I just felt like I had to go on playdates with her because that’s what you do. Her parents were horrible people, her brothers and cousins were a******s, and the b***h stole my Polly Pocket and 1 of my barbies and told me she donated them to poor kids in Russia.

I saw my Polly Pocket on the top of a bookcase in her house a month later and that’s when I was DONE with Jacqueline.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: bootsandchoker, Eren Li

#21

Growing up in a rural area with no siblings.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: DeathSpiral321, freepik

#22

My mom was one of those people that everyone on earth would tell their life story too. I lived in fear of my mom getting in a conversation with anyone because it would always be (or feel like…I was young) hours before we could leave. I still get super antsy if someone keeps talking when I’m giving “gotta go” vibes.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: Nobodyville, senivpetro

#23

Daycare. I swear that woman hated me.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: anon, freepik

#24

Middle school cafeteria.

25 Horrifying Stories From People Revealing What Childhood Experiences Made Their Life Unbearable

Image source: UnfetteredMind1963, freepik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
2D Furniture For Small Apartments
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Use This Drawing Base (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“My Mother Started Crying And Left The Room”: Parents Kick Out 18-Year-Old Son, Then Get Upset He Doesn’t Want To Return
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
35 Gigantic Things That Are A Big “Nope, I’m Outta Here” For People With Megalophobia (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
198 Funny Short Jokes To Keep In Your Back Pocket
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Almost 400K People Have Joined This Group Dedicated To Long Hair, And Here 42 Of The Most Impressive Pics
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.