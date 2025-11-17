‘Aged Like Wine’: 35 Times Folks Ended Up Being 100% Right About Things (New Pics)

While nobody can accurately predict the future, that never stops folks from trying. Making a calculated guess—the more calculated, the better—increases the chances, but there’s still a non-zero chance of it being wrong. But, boy, is it particularly satisfying to hit the bull’s eye with a prediction!

Online, this phenomenon is appropriately called aging like wine. It pertains to posting something about the future and turning out to be right about it. In fact, there’s a whole group dedicated to celebrating this phenomenon called r/agedlikewine.

#1 The Real Eternals

Image source: lazarushelsinki, Jfcdoomblade

#2 Well, He Ain’t Wrong

Image source: stefixxx

#3 Is It Wine Or Milk? Can’t Quite Tell

Image source: jcrowmss

#4 Hunter S. Thompson One Week After 9/11

Image source: GriffinFTW

#5 I Downloaded This On 1/1/2020… Not Thrilled It Came True

Image source: MattProducer

#6 This Sadly Aged Well

Image source: GrandeSizeIt

#7 They’re Not Too Far Off Tbh

Image source: BabyYodi

#8 Not Fully Aged Yet, But Relevant To The News

Image source: ChipmonkHonk

#9 Guess I Got What I Asked For

Image source: Regallybeagley

#10 I Saw This Meme At The Start Of The Pandemic

Image source: mistac87

#11 Mobile Phones Predicted In 1963

Image source: Popal24

#12 1979 Advertisement For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners

Image source: Ciaran123C

#13 Popular Mechanics Magazine In March 1912 Hypothesizing That Raising Atmospheric Co2 May Considerably Increase Temperature “In A Few Centuries”

Image source: elxiddicus

#14 When Your Old Funny Tweet Turns Out To Be Prophecy…

Image source: clkel

#15 How Right You Were, Marge

Image source: [deleted]

#16 Aged Like Italian Wine?

Image source: kiljaeden

#17 A Couple Years Later And Here We Are, Like A Fine Bourbon

Image source: take_all_the_upvotes

#18 This Pandemic Xbox Review From 2019

Image source: sexualqueso

#19 1950’s Ad Accurately Predicts Voice Commands

Image source: dj0rkus

#20 U/Digitaldesign17 Predicted Fyre Festival Would Be A S**t Show 2 Weeks Before It Started

Image source: memeboimanperson

#21 Touché, Past Self

Image source: AtarashiiGenjitsu

#22 I Made A Prediction For Climbing In The Olympics Several Years Ago That Finally Came True

Image source: Wall_clinger

#23 Damnit Apollo

Image source: dee_mariee3

#24 Well

Image source: MrHaddes

#25 Maybe One Day

Image source: ChamChala

#26 It Sure Does

Image source: Gmp5808

#27 Noticed This Comment In A Thread About Nuclear Weapons

Image source: negan2018

#28 This Line From The Show Community

Image source: [deleted]

#29 A Comment I Left On The Kid Laroi’s First Youtube Video 2 Years Ago When He Just Started Doing Music, He Is Now #1 On The Top 100 Charts And Has Songs With Artists Like Justin Beiber

Image source: cstirade

#30 This Cartoon Was Drawn In 1912, 1 Year Before The Creation Of The Federal Reserve

Image source: production-values

#31 I Somehow Predicted Denmark Reaching The Euro Semis

Image source: Bright-Blue

#32 Well It Happened

Image source: Vlatka_Eclair

#33 Great Actor

Image source: pirateslifeisntforme

#34 (No Way Home Spoilers) Not Bad At All

Image source: _pixel_perfect_

#35 Title

Image source: Omicron03

