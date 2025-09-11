‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

by

Celebrities cheered on as Eric Stonestreet married his longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer at their dream home in Missouri.

The Modern Family star shared the big news on social media, along with photos of him looking sharp in his fitted navy blazer while his bride stunned in a satin gown.

Octavia Spencer, Adam Devine, and Eric’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson congratulated the newlyweds.

Eric Stonestreet married his longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer at their dream home in Missouri

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet

The bride and groom exchanged wedding vows on September 8 at their custom-built Kansas City home.

Their wedding date was extra special as it landed between Lindsay’s birthday on September 7 and Eric’s birthday on September 9.

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet/hsmithphoto

“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” the 54-year-old actor wrote alongside his wedding photos on social media.

“I GOT MARRIED,” read the text on a photo of Eric and Lindsay walking hand in hand.

“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” the 54-year-old actor wrote alongside his wedding photos

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet/hsmithphoto

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Congratulatory wishes poured in from stars and fans.

“Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!” commented Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Eric’s on-screen husband Mitchell Pritchett to his Cameron Tucker on the hit show Modern Family.

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: Peacock

“Congratulations! So happy for you both,” Octavia Spencer said, while Elizabeth Banks wrote, “Congrats!! 🥂.”

“Congratulations!!!” commented Adam Devine.

“IM CRYING!!!! Congrats you absolutely fabulous people,” one fan said.

Celebrities and fans showered the newlyweds with congratulatory wishes

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet/hsmithphoto

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

“Does Mitchell know about this?” quipped another.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson separately shared an Instagram post to wish his co-star on his birthday and to congratulate the couple.

“Happy birthday @ericstonestreet! I love you! & congrats to you and @lindsaystonestreet on your marriage! Love you both, very much and I can’t wait to celebrate with you,” he wrote.

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: jessetyler

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

The comedian and the pediatric nurse instantly connected when they first met at a charity event in their hometown of Kansas City in 2016.

Eric spoke about how it was their dream to have their wedding hosted at the home they had built.

“Well, I’ve said we’re building a house to host a wedding, and we’re still on track to do that,” he told People in July. “We’re almost done with the house, and that’s been our plan all along.”

Eric spoke about building a house in time to host the wedding

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet/hsmithphoto

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

“We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation,” he continued. “So that’s our plan and we’re still on track for that.”

The couple dated for five years before Eric popped the question on August 22, 2021, with some help from Lindsay’s twin sons.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and I just knew I wasn’t going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay,” he told People at the time. “So it just made the most sense. And I’d taken my sweet old time.”

“Everybody else — let me put it this way — that knows Lindsay was like, ‘What are you waiting for?’ So, it was time,” he added.

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet/hsmithphoto

Lindsay initially thought the proposal was a prank because Eric is known for his practical jokes.

“I proposed,” he said. “I tricked her pretty good. I convinced her that a company was interested in us working together for an ad campaign. So, we were doing a little test video and I had the camera set up in front of her.”

Lindsay’s twin sons, who were aged 9 at the time, popped into the video and told their mother that Eric had a question to ask.

The comedian took help from Lindsay’s twin sons for his proposal 

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

“Then in the middle of it, I just pulled out the ring,” Eric said. “So it was all captured. She was in hair and makeup.”

The actor announced their engagement in a 2021 post with pictures of him pointing at his now-wife’s diamond ring.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” he wrote in the caption.

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Image credits: ericstonestreet

In a follow-up post, he wrote, “apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé.”

“Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone,” he said, sharing a picture of Lindsay with an aging filter applied to her face.

“This man played his part so well I had no idea he was straight,” one netizen commented online

‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Louie 1.02 “Poker/Divorce” Review
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2010
Why British-made TV is under “Serious threat” from Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
Why Wynn Duffy Was the Worst Character on Justified
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2021
Kate Chastain: Life After Below Deck and Motherhood
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2023
Seriously? Jon Snow is Getting a Spinoff?
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2022
Employee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.