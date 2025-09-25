After A Bike Accident He Was “Lucky” To Survive, Viral Clip Of Simon Cowell Raises Worry Among Fans

Fans are accustomed to seeing Simon Cowell only from the chest up, sitting behind a judging panel as he watches the performances of aspiring singers on The X Factor, American Idol, or America’s Got Talent.
That’s why a recent video showing the celebrity judge in full view quickly drew attention.
Simon recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and made his entrance through the “Spirit Tunnel,” a popular segment on the show. The idea is for guests to dance and clap their way down the hallway leading to the studio, while producers cheer them on with a custom song.
Image credits: Trae Patton / Getty Images
Image credits: Chris Haston / Getty Images
Once the music mogul reached the end of the hallway, he turned around and asked, “Can I do that again?”
The 65-year-old’s unusual entrance sparked plenty of conversation online, with many mocking him for his clapping style, while others voiced concern about his health.
“That’s a NO from me,” one user declared.
“The most awkward walk out I’ve ever seen in my life,” typed someone else.
“Why’s bro clapping like that,” a third asked.
Viewers described his movements as “awkward” and speculated that his e-bike accidents might be affecting his mobility
Image credits: jenniferhudsonshow / TikTok
Image credits: jenniferhudsonshow / TikTok
“Something feels weird but I just can’t put my finger on it,” added a separate user, while someone else asked, “In all seriousness, is he good?”
Despite speculation that Simon was feeling “awkward,” he later told Jennifer Hudson, who competed on American Idol more than 20 years ago, that he “loved” his entrance.
“I loved that. I absolutely loved it. When they told me the idea, it’s like the best way of coming on a show I’ve ever done in my life. Do you mind if I steal it for AGT (America’s Got Talent)?” he asked.
“I want to do it twice. I want to do it on the way back.”
“In all seriousness, is he good?” wrote one concerned fan
Image credits: jenniferhudsonshow / TikTok
Others suggested that the TV star’s posture might be the result of his two serious e-bike accidents in 2020 and 2022, the most recent of which was nearly fatal.
In August 2020, Simon broke his back after falling off an electric bike he was testing at his Malibu home. He underwent six hours of surgery overnight, which involved having a metal rod put in his back.
The former X Factor judge previously revealed that he was just a “millimeter” away from being paralyzed.
“If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted the day after his accident.
Image credits: KoalaTeaEJ / X
Image credits: ThatAlabastard / X
Image credits: mysolarwellness / X
Two years later, he suffered another bike accident he was “lucky” to have survived.
“Simon was on the e-bike with his electric motor on, when the bike slipped on a wet patch,” a source close to the veteran producer told The Mirror at the time.
“He went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road and is lucky to be alive as he wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was taken to hospital and X-rays showed he broke his arm.”
Simon reassured viewers that he “loved” the entrance and even wanted to borrow the idea for America’s Got Talent
Image credits: Jennifer Hudson Show / YouTube
Image credits: Jennifer Hudson Show / YouTube
Despite the ordeal, Simon still enjoys cycling and said he “would have gone through the whole thing again” because of all the benefits he gains from it.
“My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it’s an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about ten miles a day, even though I had an accident on one,” he told ex Terri Seymour on ExtraTV.
“That expression ‘get back on your bike,’ with me, it was literal. I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more.
“Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now. Yeah, even though it hurt like hell at the time.”
Simon suffered two e-bike accidents, one in 2020 and another in 2022
Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images
Image credits: Allie Martin / Flickr / simoncowell / Instagram
Simon, who was the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, said he was “starstruck” by the host before being asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of singers: Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Mariah Carey.
He also shared his thoughts on the current music industry, saying that aspiring singers are chasing the “one hit wonder,” which was previously considered a mark of an unsuccessful career.
“Everyone’s posting these gimmick songs,” he said. “You get a lot of money for one record. I was in the business of developing careers. Maybe it’s because there are so many people trying to get signed.”
In 2020, he broke his back while testing an e-bike and had to undergo a six-hour surgery
Image credits: Norwood (Charity) / Wikipedia
Image credits: simoncowell / Instagram
Simon added that very few artists today have the qualities needed to become the next big star.
“I think if you’ve got that star glow and perseverance, the world is always looking for someone like that. But they’re like diamonds.”
“Is this my first time ever seeing him standing? Why do I feel confused?” one fan shared
