“How Do I Even Reply?”: Woman Gets Turned Down From A Job With An Unhinged Message

If your job requires talking to a wide variety of people, you have to understand that every day will be different. Some clients will be kind and considerate, while others might be aggressive and rude. And as one woman found out, some might share thoughts that they probably should have kept to themselves.
Rosie Lyons recently hopped on LinkedIn to share screenshots of an unexpected message she received from a potential client that she had reached out to. Below, you’ll find the full message, as well as a conversation with Rosie and some of the reactions amused readers had to her post.
This woman was surprised to find that a message from a potential client included an interesting photo as well
Image credits: Rosie Lyons
Here’s the email Rosie received
Image credits: Rosie Lyons
Image credits: Rosie Lyons
“It was hilarious to recognize it as the most confusing insult I’ve ever received”
Image credits: Brooke Cagle / pexels (not the actual photo)
To learn more about this situation, we reached out to Rosie Lyons, who shared this conversation on LinkedIn. Rosie was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how she got in touch with this person in the first place.
“I was cold calling for my company ‘We Have A Meeting’ – we’re a B2B sales agency that generates leads for companies, so I was on the search for new clients,” Rosie shared. “The email starts off quite normally, so I was taken aback when I saw the picture they attached of my so-called lookalike! It was hilarious to recognize it as the most confusing insult I’ve ever received.”
We were also curious if Rosie ended up replying or if she plans to reach out in the future. “I didn’t respond on the day because I was left so confused. Was this mind games? Was this a way to remember me for the future? Was this lack of respect for a pesky cold caller? – I had too many questions!”
“I’ve had people message me with response ideas, but I’ve decided to play the long game by using it as power move on the prospect when I call back,” she continued. “‘Remember that haunted doll lady you spoke to last year? You owe her this.'”
“I’ve been humbled by people who see the resemblance and been given great advice on how to use the post to my advantage”
Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
As far as what Rosie thought of the responses to her post, she says that many of the replies were just as funny as the situation. “I’ve been humbled by people who see the resemblance and been given great advice on how to use the post to my advantage,” she told Bored Panda.
“I also changed my profile pic to the photo of the doll, and people were asking me to send photos of myself to see if we’re similar,” Rosie added with a laugh. “I also didn’t realize people (men) use LinkedIn to try and graft??? I’m not single or ready to mingle, so that’s been fun to decipher from people who aren’t. They might stop once they see how much I do, in fact, look like the doll.”
Finally, Rosie shared that good things can come from cold calling, despite the fact that it has a bad rap. “When it’s done well and with the right methodology, while not taking things too seriously, you might be EVER so lucky as to be compared to crusty old doll with a mohair wig! And to humbly brag while I’m here, you could also cold call your way to win tens of thousands £££ worth of new business for yourself and your clients!”
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded to the message that Rosie received? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing strange encounters with customers and clients, look no further than right here!
Readers found the message hilarious and chimed in with their reactions
Follow Us