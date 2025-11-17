Hey Pandas, Do You Find It Easier To Talk To People Online Or In Person? (Closed)

Let us know down below!
#1
definitely online. especially with my social anxiety it’s so much easier and you can think of what to say before you say it.
#2
Usually online, cause I don’t have to worry about body language and subtext and all that b******t I don’t understand, but with certain people (specifically my bf) I find it easier to all face to face cause I just get them and I like being physically around them. Generally, online is way better
#3
Me personally, online is better because now you can unsend or make an excuse for saying or doing something. You caan also reflect about what you’ll say. In real life however, you have a limited time to think about what you want to say, so it usually comes directly from what you wanted to say, which can sound offensive or be taken in the wrong way. Plus, I just dont like talking to people in real life. This feels like I’m typing an essay lol
#4
Online.
#5
Online for a lot of reasons, but especially because I can make different accounts for different sides of my personality and people don’t say I’m contradicting myself or acting weird
#6
Selective mute here, going to have to say online.
#7
Online because I don’t work irl and I’ve talked more on here than I have irl at school soooooo
#8
in person. you can tell if you are actually likable or not. online, it’s a mystery.
#9
Online. Pick a topic and there’s always someone to engage with.
In person people are too safe, always revert to small talk, asking how you are, what you’ve been up to, what your plans are for the night, the week, next weekend, your life. Booooorrrring.
#10
#11
Either way. When I’m online, my main focus is on friendliness and facts. face-to-face, friendliness and light argument when it comes to facts, because then you can read the other person’s expressions and you can either continue or change the topic. The text doesn’t share the same feeling, so I usually end up in a conciliatory position if the other has a different opinion, even though I could say it more directly face to face. Maybe you could say that I’m more direct in person than online.
#12
I don’t have a Facebook account. Bored Panda is the only place that I feel comfortable with as far as speaking my mind. I also delete half of what I start to post.
