After Leaked Footage Of Kelly Clarkson’s Store Visit, Owner Makes Damning New Claims As Feud Spirals Out Of Control

Kelly Clarkson’s public feud with a Brooklyn shop has taken another turn after the store’s co-owner made fresh claims about the fallout from their now-viral encounter.
What began as a disagreement over a $15,000 mechanical singing bird has escalated into a much bigger dispute, with the owner alleging that his business and the people connected to it have faced threats.
Now, newly released security footage has added another layer to the controversy, as both sides continue to stand by their accounts.
Kelly Clarkson’s complaint against a Brooklyn store reportedly sparked a public feud
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The controversy began on October 10, when Clarkson took to X to describe an unpleasant shopping experience at Art of Play, a store in Brooklyn, New York, as reported by Bored Panda.
The singer said she had traveled to the shop because she liked its unusual products and had several things in mind to buy.
However, she claimed an employee made her feel as though she could not afford the merchandise.
“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.
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She then expressed her frustration with the employee, adding, “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”
Clarkson also compared the experience to a famous scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts’ character receives dismissive treatment from a boutique salesperson.
“But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman,” the singer wrote.
Her post quickly attracted attention, and the small business found itself at the center of a growing online debate.
The dispute between Clarkson and Brooklyn store centered on a mechanical bird named Molly
Molly, a mechanical bird that sings, dances, and moves when activated, belonged to artist Bliss Kolb and serves as a fixture in Art of Play.
According to the store’s public statement, Molly is permanently attached to the wall and is not for sale. However, the business said a nearly identical bird was available through Kolb for $15,000.
The store also claimed that employees offered to show Clarkson another mechanical bird priced at around $2,000, which she could take home that day. According to Art of Play, the singer left before seeing that alternative.
Clarkson disputed the store’s account and shared a photo of a $15,000 price tag associated with the bird. She maintained that she asked whether it was for sale and was told the employee could find something comparable for her.
“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” she wrote in a follow-up post.
The two sides have continued to disagree about the exchange.
While Clarkson has described feeling judged during the visit, the store has maintained that the interaction was a misunderstanding involving an item that was not actually available for purchase.
Now, newly released security footage shows Clarkson visiting the store
On October 13, independent journalist Pablo Torre shared security footage from Clarkson’s visit on his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out.
The clip runs about four minutes and 50 seconds and has no audio, so it doesn’t reveal what Clarkson or the shop employee said during their conversation.
In the footage, Clarkson walks around the store, picks up what appears to be a kaleidoscope, and looks through it. She later approaches the mechanical bird and appears to speak with a shop employee.
After their brief interaction, the employee points in another direction while Clarkson looks at a different item.
She then walks towards the exit, turns back, and appears to gesture towards the shopkeeper before leaving.
The footage also shows Clarkson taking out her phone as she exits.
Because the recording contains no sound, it cannot establish exactly what was said or whether the employee made the comments Clarkson described. However, it has given viewers a closer look at the encounter that triggered the dispute.
According to Torre, Molly is used as the opening act for close-up magic performances held at the shop and is secured to the wall.
Art of Play’s co-owner also addressed the feud and claimed Clarkson put his business in danger
The controversy has become increasingly personal for Adam Rubin, the store’s co-owner and a children’s book author.
Speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, October 13, Rubin alleged that the backlash following Clarkson’s posts had gone far beyond criticism of the business.
“I am afraid for the safety of our shop. Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger,” Rubin said.
“We’ve got incredible support from our neighbors and fans over the past few days, and all of them have been attacked, threatened, doxed,” he added.
In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Rubin described the alleged harassment in greater detail.
“Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger,” he said. “We have gotten threatening phone calls, threatening text messages.”
Rubin also claimed negative reviews and online harassment had targeted the shop
“People are showing up and screaming outside of the shop. Our neighbors are getting doxed.”
“When you have the platform, fame, money, and power that she has, you can’t just try to squash somebody like a bug and expect everybody to give you a pass,” Rubin told Fox News Digital.
He also accused the singer of turning what he viewed as a misunderstanding into an ab*se of power.
Rubin also revealed that he had recently undergone a medical procedure and was not supposed to be working when he spoke to reporters about the controversy.
“I’m not even supposed to be here today. I got a cancer removed from my face last week,” he said.
“I’m getting the stitches out tonight.”
He said concerns about the store’s safety had prompted him to come in despite his recovery.
Rubin also wanted people to understand that Art of Play was more than the mechanical bird that had suddenly made it famous.
“This is a curiosity shop,” he explained.
The store sells unusual objects, including puzzles, games, spinning tops, kaleidoscopes and playing cards. It also has a small theatre where visitors can watch close-up magic performances, with Molly serving as part of the show.
“And the reason this place exists is to make people feel like a kid again,” he said.
The business began online before opening a small location in San Diego. The Brooklyn shop opened approximately two years ago.
Since the dispute went viral, the mechanical bird has become an unexpected attraction
A new sign photographed by Fox News Digital listed Molly at an eye-watering $15 million, which is 1,000 times the original $15,000 figure at the center of Clarkson’s complaint.
The sign describes the bird as “The world’s most famous singing bird automata!”
Rubin explained the dramatic change by pointing to the attention Molly has received.
He described the new price as a matter of “supply and demand,” although the store has maintained that the bird is not for sale.
Speaking to New York magazine on October 13, Rubin explained that the original price referred to a similar bird available through Kolb, rather than Molly herself.
“So many people asked about it that we had put a price on it, but we talked to the creator when he came to fix the machine, and if someone showed serious interest, we would reach out to him about getting them an automaton,” Rubin said.
“As you’ve noticed, we’ve raised the price due to popular demand. It now costs $15 million.”
Rubin also joked about what the store might do if someone actually paid that amount. He suggested giving $15,000 to each shopkeeper involved, paying Kolb $1 million and using the remaining money to buy other unusual objects.
Despite the growing tension, Rubin said the store had attempted to contact Clarkson directly.
“We messaged her. I don’t know if she saw it. I don’t know if she cares,” he told Fox News Digital.
He also said Clarkson would still be welcome back at the shop.
“This is a text book example of gaslighting,” wrote one netizen
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