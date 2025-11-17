I Am A Jewelry Artist, And I Am On A Quest To ‘Catch Them All’ By Creating Pokemon Inspired Jewelry Each Day As A Challenge And This Is The Result

A Different Pokemon was Chosen by spinning the wheel of fortune and each day a new random Pokemon was chosen to become a jewelry piece.
These Conceptual jewelry pieces sometimes can surprise in their unique look that is inspired by a Pokemon.
Sometimes the outcome is hilarious.
Although the Jewelry is Rendered, it can be made real (Photos Below).
You can also see the process behind how they are being made on Instagram.
What are your thoughts on the challenge and on the outcomes? Would you wear any of them?
#1 Jigglypuff Inspired Ring, 14k Rose Gold
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#2 Snorlax Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#3 Vulpix Inspired Ring Set
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#4 Persian Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#5 Togepi Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#6 Pichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#7 Raichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#8 Alolan Raichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#9 Umbreon Inspired Ring, Oxidized Silver, Yellow Enamel
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#10 Gengar Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#11 Ditto Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#12 Articuno Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#13 Slowpoke Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#14 Pikachu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Topaz And Garnets
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#15 Slowpoke Inspired Ring
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
