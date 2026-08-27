Adult Star Annie Knight Sparks Backlash With Her Next Move, A Year After The 583-Men Stunt Sent Her To The Hospital

While making a fresh start in life is generally encouraged, some believe it is too late for Annie Knight, who made headlines in May 2025 for sleeping with 583 men in six hours and subsequently landing in the hospital.
The adult entertainer, in a press release shared on Monday, August 25, said she was trading extreme intimate challenges for educational content.
The backlash was swift, with people, according to Knight herself, telling her, “But you are your stunts.”
Still, she said she has no plans to reverse course and wants to give her work “a purpose” moving forward.
Annie Knight faces fresh criticism after ditching extreme acts to pursue educational content
“Stunt is such a broad term, so it depends on what you’re referring to,” Knight, 29, said in her statement to Us Weekly before noting, “In terms of the challenges I was known for, I’m out now.”
“There’s a lot more I’d like to do around education,” she noted.
Elaborating on what she envisions for herself in that regard, Knight referred to an intimacy awareness outreach she participated in last year.
She argued that adult stars are some of the best people to “give advice on consent, respect and how to have s** safely,” asserting, “From now on, I want my work to have a purpose.”
“I want there to be a positive outcome behind them. I don’t want to do a stunt for the sake of getting media attention anymore.”
Knight’s decision marks a dramatic shift from the work that first brought her widespread attention.
She entered the adult entertainment business in 2020 and has been open about earning a seven-figure salary since then.
Her success in the industry allowed her to purchase a multimillion-dollar mansion with her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw.
Knight advocated for fellow creators despite plans to leave the controversial genre
During her appearance on Australian reality series Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money earlier this year, Knight admitted that “s** workers love to judge fellow s** workers based on what type of s** work they’re doing.
“But we’re all in the same industry and should be supporting each other,” she added.
This was followed by Knight taking a stand for herself on August 10, after a Daily Mail report revealed that her contemporary Kayla Jade had refused to appear on the show in question to avoid being associated with her and others whom she branded “stunt girls.”
Knight called Jade a “hypocrite,” citing what she described as a contradiction between her comments to the press and the fact that they had recently shared a friendly meal.
She also revealed that during their outing, the show was discussed and Jade told her she “didn’t want to come on it because she can’t deal with drama.”
“So it’s the two-faced aspect of it,” Knight remarked, asking, “Why didn’t she say at lunch: ‘Hey, listen, Annie, don’t love the stunts that you do.’”
Adult content platforms have taken steps to ban stunt work in recent times
“Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyF*** and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly.
“Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”
Knight, however, believes stunt creators helped bring more awareness to platform stars.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that before stunt creators came onto the scene, OnlyF*** creators weren’t really cared about,” she said.
“They were looked down on and made a mockery of.”
Knight claimed she was one of the first Australian creators to be given a platform, whether that was going on radio shows, appearing on podcasts, or being written about in the media.
Lilly Phillips and Bonnie Blue are among other creators who helped popularize the stunt-driven adult content genre
In 2024, Phillips completed a 14-hour challenge in which she had intimate encounters with 101 men.
The following year, she slept with 1,113 men over 12 hours, establishing what was described as a world record.
The video generated more than 10 million views, but the figure was widely debated and was never independently verified.
Bonnie Blue, for her part, bedded 1,057 men in 2025.
This March, she organized a “breeding mission” and attracted 400 participants.
Additionally, on July 4, she hosted an event in London centered on younger adults who had recently reached the legal age of consent.
“The only way out of this hell is to leave forever,” a netizen said of Knight’s decision
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