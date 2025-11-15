I’ve Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions (70 New Pics)

by

I have been photographing squirrels for a couple of years now and this last crazy year, it has probably been the one thing keeping me sane.

My goal is to find new ways to get pictures that are fresh to me and pictures that capture a feeling. I have no idea if the squirrels have a lot of emotions, except hunger, fear, and sleep, but I would like to think they do. And I always look for pictures that seem to express those feelings.

I usually don’t add any manmade objects to my pictures, with the exception of the heart I carved out of an apple. If you are curious about how I took that one, I have added a YouTube link to a clip about how I did it. It wasn’t Photoshop, just crazy luck.

Obviously, that isn’t the only lucky shot here, but these are 70 lucky shots out of the literally millions of pictures I have taken.

Also, you can find my previous post featuring more squirrels by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | fotoscenen.se

#1 Life’s What You Make It

#2 Jubilant

#3 I Used To Be Confused But Now I Just Don’t Know

#4 Have A Heart

#5 Can’t Believe His Eyes

#6 Tall Squirrel Tales

#7 Amused

#8 Thank You For Inviting Me To Dinner

#9 In The Frame

#10 Squirrel Appreciation Day, You Say?

#11 Come And Get It

#12 Coming To You

#13 Shake Your Head

#14 Hello, Is It Me You’re Looking For?

#15 Dance To The Music

#16 I Love The Smell Of Nuts In The Morning. It Smells Like Victory

#17 Can’t Belive His Eyes

#18 I’m Awake. Are You?

#19 Stop Playing With That Ball, Will Ya?!

#20 Going Down

#21 I’m Movin’ On Up Now

#22 Picky

#23 Is It My Turn To Throw?

#24 Pray For The World Today

#25 Can’t Help Being Cute

#26 I’ve Got Friends In High Places

#27 Throw It Again

#28 Oh Happy Day

#29 A New Morning

#30 Quality Control

#31 Caught By Surprise

#32 Not Worthy

#33 Gourmet

#34 Comfortseeker

#35 Winter Body

#36 Grateful

#37 No, You Come Up Here

#38 Do The Harlem Shuffle

#39 I Thought We Said No Expensive Gifts

#40 I’ve Got A Secret

#41 Bushy Tailed

#42 Step Into The Light

#43 Hanging On

#44 Sniff

#45 Can’t Find His Keys

#46 Amazing Grass

#47 Stepping Out

#48 Stopped In His Tracks

#49 Drop Everything

#50 Frozen

#51 Up To Something

#52 Good Morning Sunshine

#53 Something In The Air

#54 I Pledge Allegiance To The Nuts Of America

#55 How Are You Today?

#56 In A Good Mood Today

#57 I Have Seen Things You Will Never See

#58 Well, Hello There!

#59 Concerned

#60 Can’t Find His Keys

#61 Can’t Belive His Eyes

#62 Pretty Please

#63 Got A Light?

#64 Posing

#65 Wanna Play?

#66 Keep Your Head Up

#67 So About Those Nuts?

#68 Falling Out Of His Seat

#69 The Sitting Squirrel

#70 Happy To See You

Patrick Penrose
