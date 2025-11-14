Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

by

Nanay and Tatay were poor and did not have much. But it was enough to change one child’s life. The couple from the Philippines adopted a little boy and gave him everything they could. And even though their life wasn’t easy as he was growing up, Jayvee Lazaro Badile II became a successful man. As he was climbing up the social ladder, Jayvee vowed he would provide a much better life to the two people who loved him more than themselves. So he did.

More info: Facebook

Even though it was a long journey, Jayvee Lazaro Badile II has just bought his adoptive parents their dream house

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

In a Facebook post that eventually went viral, Jayvee shared a collage of photos with his adoptive parents. “Nanay is a vendor, Tatay is a porter,” he wrote. “Now that I have the chance to give back to them, I will make sure they will live their dreams better than what they could ever imagine.”

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

“I was 3 months old when Nanay and Tatay adopted me,” Jayvee told Bored Panda. “Life was very difficult. I had to be working as a student, and we were happy if Na got to make 2 meals a day. On top of that, we lived in a 20-square-meters (215 square foot) apartment.”

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

When they took him in, the family didn’t have much

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

But it was enough to allow Jayvee to become a successful young man

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

He has never forgotten this and steadily worked his way up until Jayvee finally had the resources to make his adoptive parents’ dream come true

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

The luxurious mansion has 7 bedrooms and pretty much everything you could possibly need

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

“I paid for the house in cash and it was built in a year. It has 7 bedrooms, and we didn’t bring anything from the old place except the TV I bought for my family as a Christmas gift earlier.”

And it’s perfect for the happy family

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Jayvee also takes his adoptive parents on trips around the world

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

And spends as much time with them as he can

Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Image credits: Jayvee Lazaro Badile II

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How To Make A Museum Visit 300% More Fun
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Restaurant Gives A Gift With Each Meal, And Nerds Love It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Son’s Health Scare Sparks A New Passion In His Father
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Reasons “People of Earth” is an Underrated Comedy
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2018
‘Friends From College’ Season 2 Ordered by Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2017
Check Out “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” Trailer for Netflix
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.