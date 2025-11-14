Adopted Son Repays The Poor Couple Who Took Him In As A Kid By Giving Them Their Dream Life, Goes Viral

Nanay and Tatay were poor and did not have much. But it was enough to change one child’s life. The couple from the Philippines adopted a little boy and gave him everything they could. And even though their life wasn’t easy as he was growing up, Jayvee Lazaro Badile II became a successful man. As he was climbing up the social ladder, Jayvee vowed he would provide a much better life to the two people who loved him more than themselves. So he did.
Even though it was a long journey, Jayvee Lazaro Badile II has just bought his adoptive parents their dream house
In a Facebook post that eventually went viral, Jayvee shared a collage of photos with his adoptive parents. “Nanay is a vendor, Tatay is a porter,” he wrote. “Now that I have the chance to give back to them, I will make sure they will live their dreams better than what they could ever imagine.”
“I was 3 months old when Nanay and Tatay adopted me,” Jayvee told Bored Panda. “Life was very difficult. I had to be working as a student, and we were happy if Na got to make 2 meals a day. On top of that, we lived in a 20-square-meters (215 square foot) apartment.”
When they took him in, the family didn’t have much
But it was enough to allow Jayvee to become a successful young man
He has never forgotten this and steadily worked his way up until Jayvee finally had the resources to make his adoptive parents’ dream come true
The luxurious mansion has 7 bedrooms and pretty much everything you could possibly need
“I paid for the house in cash and it was built in a year. It has 7 bedrooms, and we didn’t bring anything from the old place except the TV I bought for my family as a Christmas gift earlier.”
And it’s perfect for the happy family
Jayvee also takes his adoptive parents on trips around the world
And spends as much time with them as he can
