Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

by

We’ve already seen this dog’s maternity and post-partum photo shoots, so it was only a matter of time for cats to step in. So here it is, the most purrfect newborn photo-shoot-inspired stray kitty’s photo series!

His mom Cassie Borcherding of Missouri, who is also a professional photographer, shot the kitty, named Elsa, after her daughter begged her to do a newborn photo shoot. The result is paw-sitively adorable! ” It wasn’t easy at first, but once i got her wrapped she purred the entire time,” Borcherding told Bored Panda. Sadly, the pictures are now rather bittersweet for the family.

They welcomed Elsa right from the streets to their loving home, having made sure that she has no owner. Sadly, the kitten has recently disappeared. But since Elsa was a stray, Borcherding hopes that she will find the way back to their home. “We hope she’s safe and being fed somewhere. And we hope she finds her way back to us.”

More info: storybookmoments.weebly.com | Facebook

“She came to us not long ago as a stray kitten who had wandered into our garage”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

“My daughter who is 4 fell in love with her and after much deliberation named her Elsa after the movie Frozen”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

“Taking the photos of the kitten was her idea”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

“It wasn’t easy at first, but once i got her wrapped she purred the entire time”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

“Who knew cats like to be swaddled?”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

“When she started to get a bit restless I got out my carriage prop and she played in it”

Daughter Demands Newborn Photoshoot For Her Stray Kitty, Mother Delivers

Thank you, Cassie Borcherding, for talking to Bored Panda about this lovely photo shoot!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Visualized Our Feelings About Living In A Big City
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Money Heist: A Rollercoaster of Emotions and Unexpected Twists
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2021
This Blind Student Is Winning The Internet With His Awesome Sense Of Humor
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bull Michael Weatherly
Why It Might Be Time To Cancel “Bull”
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caelynn Miller-Keyes
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2019
I Photographed Freezing Rain, Alternately Beautiful And Scary
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.