88 Wild Winter Photos That Will Give You Frostbite Just By Looking At Them

Think you know cold? Think again! While you’re wrapped in your cozy blanket sipping hot cocoa, Mother Nature is out there turning everyday scenes into surreal winter wonderlands that look straight out of Narnia. From cars transformed into perfect ice sculptures to frozen food that is not from the freezer section, these 88 mind-bending photos capture winter at its most extreme – and oddly beautiful.
We’re talking about eyelashes turned into mini icicles, frozen waves caught mid-crash, and temperatures so low that boiling water transforms into snow mid-air. Whether it’s apocalyptic ice storms creating ghostly landscapes or the ethereal beauty of frost patterns on windows, these images will either make you grateful for your heating bill or weirdly excited for the next polar vortex. Bundle up, because this collection is about to give you the coolest kind of chills!
#1 There’s Cold Weather, And Then There’s This
Image source: Cyprien Verseux and Carmen Possnig
#2 Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland
Image source: simplywing
#3 Found Crystal Clear Ice Chunk In Alaska River Bed
Image source: traviskalaniAK
#4 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)
Image source: okuboheavyindustries
#5 The Frost That Formed On My Eyelashes During A Cold Winter Hike
Image source: wacbravo
#6 This Is Real Frost From The Cold Spotlighting This Real Life Sculpture
Image source: shawneffel
#7 Snow Had Just The Right Conditions So That It Rolled Up Like A Carpet
Image source: Brannigans_Laww
#8 My Wife’s Hair After 15 Minutes In -20º F (-29º C) While Basking In Some Hot Springs
Image source: HarveyPoops
#9 Her First Swedish Winter Came As Quite The Surprise!
Image source: please_agree
#10 My Windshield Has A Winter Themed Pine Tree Landscape
Image source: Hiimhype
#11 A Winter Frame In Finland
Image source: DynamikSan04
#12 Seal Ania Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It’s -10c/14f In Poland Right Now)
Image source: zissoum
#13 The Snow On This Patio Table Looks Like A Pastry Pie
Image source: dosoc
#14 The Way The Snow Slid Down And Folded Onto Itself
Image source: GM_Kraftwerk
#15 This Cristal Clear Chunk Of Ice From Lake Baikal
Image source: takeshi_reg
#16 It’s A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now
Image source: jaymesucks
#17 Itap Of Lake Michigan In Winter
Image source: britoco
#18 Freshly Fallen Snow
Image source: dittidot
#19 Yum!
Image source: AlecLuhn
#20 Icy Elegance In The Wild
Image source: EdgeliMount
#21 This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska
Image source: CheesePlank
#22 So Cold In Australia That The Ice Is Now An Extension Of The Roof
Image source: Rodeyoyo
#23 When Water Gets Super Cold, And In The Right Conditions
Image source: dartai
#24 How The Fog Froze On My Fence This Morning
Image source: Xxzx
#25 The Snow Hitting The Windshield Looks Like Hyperspace
Image source: timotyjh
#26 How The Snow Accumulates On The Inside Of My Rim
Image source: glenwoodwaterboy
#27 “Awww Frick Boys, I Spilt My Coffee”
Image source: PinicchioDelTaco
#28 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Image source: Kjakan
#29 Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip
Image source: sk-3y3_HIGH
#30 Ice Formed On Jeep
Image source: AndrewDZiegler
#31 Freezing Rain
Image source: unknown
#32 That’s One Place I Never Want To Visit During Winter
Image source: lhayfron
#33 The Ice In My Evian Water Looks Like The French Alps
Image source: too_funny
#34 Crazy Snow Depth!!
Image source: weather_buffalo
#35 The Way The Snow Fell On My Patio
Image source: squidkennedy
#36 The Snow Today Jn Duluth, Mn
Image source: reddit.com
#37 The Way This Ice Has Formed Looks Like A Tiny Forest
Image source: Jqzzy
#38 The Way This Ice Curls As It Was Pushed Out Of A Small Hole In The Railing
Image source: NovembersHorse
#39 My Lovely Walk To Work
Image source: KalleAnkaAB
#40 Enormous Icicle Formed By Cold Nitrogen Outlet At My University
Image source: Taziooo
#41 It’s So Cold Outside Where I Live That Frost Has Formed On The Inside Of My Doorknob
Image source: PastaSquid
#42 My Friends Got Over 6 Wine Bottles Of Snow This Weekend Near Tahoe
Image source: Sekreid
#43 The Way The Snow Drifted Under A Tiny Gap In Our Garage Door
Image source: NoBlondeJokesPlease
#44 The Way The Snow Is Melting Off Of My House
Image source: SnooSquirrels93
#45 Payphone Has A Hat Now
Image source: tak_tatata
#46 Christmas Lights Under Snow
Image source: shwarznegger
#47 I Was Going To Let My Dishes Soak In Soapy Water Overnight…
Image source: FBI_Agent_845
#48 My Neighbors Hose Their Tree When It Gets Cold
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Noodles Of A Fairbanks, Alaska Resident Freezing Mid-Air Due To The Cold Temperatures
Image source: IllusiveManJr
#50 This Ornament Burst And Left An Ice Version Hanging In Its Place
Image source: squarish_woodworking
#51 Ice Formation Created As The River Level Dropped
Image source: SharkerP38
#52 Quick Pic Of The Amount Of Snow In The Last 24h In Montreal
Image source: iamvegetarian
#53 The Snow On This Car Looks Like A Blanket
Image source: Vanderlylie
#54 Explored An Ice Cave Last Week
Image source: iamkokonutz
#55 It’s So Cold At My University That My Window Is Frozen Over … On The Inside
Image source: ircmaster
#56 Dedication On Display For Buffalo Bills Fans
Image source: mattwittmeyer
#57 This Snow/Hail Looks Like Styrofoam Balls
Image source: Boulderlovestrees
#58 Wheel Icicles
Image source: akmikey82
#59 Perfect Freeze
Image source: imgur.com
#60 This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow
Image source: Jah_213
#61 Glaciers Are Pretty Cold
Image source: Mmorei
#62 My Friend’s Car Roof After A Cold Night Looks Like Icy Mountains
Image source: Mario_mEz
#63 In December 2008 I Left My Snowy Car Sitting Out In Cold, Sunny Weather For A Few Days And This Happened To The Snow On The Windshield
Image source: paulrpotts
#64 Yep That’s Snow
Image source: Xingua92
#65 Wet Snow Covering A Crosswalk Sign
Image source: sargentned
#66 Cars Splashing A Puddle Onto The Tree In The Cold Temperatures Caused This Weird Icicle Effect
Image source: Sorry_Astronaut
#67 It Got Cold Last Night In Texas Anf This Happened To The Truck. Ice Windows
Image source: reddit.com
#68 My Puppy Is More Snow Than Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#69 My Girlfriends Seltzer Froze Then Exploded
Image source: mondomushroom
#70 Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night
Image source: Jimmyboon
#71 The Ice On This Street Lamp Makes It Look Like The Light Is Dripping Out
Image source: str4wbewwymiwk
#72 If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery
Image source: SickNumbles
#73 Got A Few Feet Of Snow In Nh And Lost My Car
Image source: Queeniac
#74 It’s So Cold In The Bathroom At Work That The Toilet Water Froze Today
Image source: SiSick47
#75 It’s So Cold Our Snow Globes Froze During Shipment
Image source: Mandielephant
#76 It Has Been So Cold Here In Central Illinois That The Steam From Our Dryer Vent Froze Like This
Image source: I_Am_Weiser
#77 It’s So Cold That The Holy Water By The Door Of The Church Froze
Image source: mattchew1738
#78 A Nice Way To Wake Up After Camping In The Cold
Image source: Alaric_Darconville
#79 Some Snow Blew In Through The Crack
Image source: reddit.com
#80 The Way This Snow Curled Off My Chair
Image source: dilzmo
#81 Siberia Experiencing -70f Cold (62c)
Image source: jonkofee
#82 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat!
Image source: garthanthimum
#83 The Pro Quick
Image source: dunlaper
#84 Waiting For The Bus In Kyrgyzstan Winter
Image source: comradekiev
#85 It’s So Cold At The Wisconsin-Minnesota Football Game My Soda Froze Over
Image source: hi-imma-chameleon
#86 In 2014: Thousands Of Fish Were Flash-Frozen In A Norwegian Bay Due To The Extreme Cold
Image source: Ingolf Kristiansen
#87 It’s So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up
Image source: GlassturtleOG
#88 Rain And Cold Make A Emblem Mold
Image source: reddit.com
