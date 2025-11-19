88 Wild Winter Photos That Will Give You Frostbite Just By Looking At Them

by

Think you know cold? Think again! While you’re wrapped in your cozy blanket sipping hot cocoa, Mother Nature is out there turning everyday scenes into surreal winter wonderlands that look straight out of Narnia. From cars transformed into perfect ice sculptures to frozen food that is not from the freezer section, these 88 mind-bending photos capture winter at its most extreme – and oddly beautiful.

We’re talking about eyelashes turned into mini icicles, frozen waves caught mid-crash, and temperatures so low that boiling water transforms into snow mid-air. Whether it’s apocalyptic ice storms creating ghostly landscapes or the ethereal beauty of frost patterns on windows, these images will either make you grateful for your heating bill or weirdly excited for the next polar vortex. Bundle up, because this collection is about to give you the coolest kind of chills!

#1 There’s Cold Weather, And Then There’s This

Image source: Cyprien Verseux and Carmen Possnig

#2 Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland

Image source: simplywing

#3 Found Crystal Clear Ice Chunk In Alaska River Bed

Image source: traviskalaniAK

#4 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)

Image source: okuboheavyindustries

#5 The Frost That Formed On My Eyelashes During A Cold Winter Hike

Image source: wacbravo

#6 This Is Real Frost From The Cold Spotlighting This Real Life Sculpture

Image source: shawneffel

#7 Snow Had Just The Right Conditions So That It Rolled Up Like A Carpet

Image source: Brannigans_Laww

#8 My Wife’s Hair After 15 Minutes In -20º F (-29º C) While Basking In Some Hot Springs

Image source: HarveyPoops

#9 Her First Swedish Winter Came As Quite The Surprise!

Image source: please_agree

#10 My Windshield Has A Winter Themed Pine Tree Landscape

Image source: Hiimhype

#11 A Winter Frame In Finland

Image source: DynamikSan04

#12 Seal Ania Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It’s -10c/14f In Poland Right Now)

Image source: zissoum

#13 The Snow On This Patio Table Looks Like A Pastry Pie

Image source: dosoc

#14 The Way The Snow Slid Down And Folded Onto Itself

Image source: GM_Kraftwerk

#15 This Cristal Clear Chunk Of Ice From Lake Baikal

Image source: takeshi_reg

#16 It’s A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now

Image source: jaymesucks

#17 Itap Of Lake Michigan In Winter

Image source: britoco

#18 Freshly Fallen Snow

Image source: dittidot

#19 Yum!

Image source: AlecLuhn

#20 Icy Elegance In The Wild

Image source: EdgeliMount

#21 This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska

Image source: CheesePlank

#22 So Cold In Australia That The Ice Is Now An Extension Of The Roof

Image source: Rodeyoyo

#23 When Water Gets Super Cold, And In The Right Conditions

Image source: dartai

#24 How The Fog Froze On My Fence This Morning

Image source: Xxzx

#25 The Snow Hitting The Windshield Looks Like Hyperspace

Image source: timotyjh

#26 How The Snow Accumulates On The Inside Of My Rim

Image source: glenwoodwaterboy

#27 “Awww Frick Boys, I Spilt My Coffee”

Image source: PinicchioDelTaco

#28 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

Image source: Kjakan

#29 Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip

Image source: sk-3y3_HIGH

#30 Ice Formed On Jeep

Image source: AndrewDZiegler

#31 Freezing Rain

Image source: unknown

#32 That’s One Place I Never Want To Visit During Winter

Image source: lhayfron

#33 The Ice In My Evian Water Looks Like The French Alps

Image source: too_funny

#34 Crazy Snow Depth!!

Image source: weather_buffalo

#35 The Way The Snow Fell On My Patio

Image source: squidkennedy

#36 The Snow Today Jn Duluth, Mn

Image source: reddit.com

#37 The Way This Ice Has Formed Looks Like A Tiny Forest

Image source: Jqzzy

#38 The Way This Ice Curls As It Was Pushed Out Of A Small Hole In The Railing

Image source: NovembersHorse

#39 My Lovely Walk To Work

Image source: KalleAnkaAB

#40 Enormous Icicle Formed By Cold Nitrogen Outlet At My University

Image source: Taziooo

#41 It’s So Cold Outside Where I Live That Frost Has Formed On The Inside Of My Doorknob

Image source: PastaSquid

#42 My Friends Got Over 6 Wine Bottles Of Snow This Weekend Near Tahoe

Image source: Sekreid

#43 The Way The Snow Drifted Under A Tiny Gap In Our Garage Door

Image source: NoBlondeJokesPlease

#44 The Way The Snow Is Melting Off Of My House

Image source: SnooSquirrels93

#45 Payphone Has A Hat Now

Image source: tak_tatata

#46 Christmas Lights Under Snow

Image source: shwarznegger

#47 I Was Going To Let My Dishes Soak In Soapy Water Overnight…

Image source: FBI_Agent_845

#48 My Neighbors Hose Their Tree When It Gets Cold

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Noodles Of A Fairbanks, Alaska Resident Freezing Mid-Air Due To The Cold Temperatures

Image source: IllusiveManJr

#50 This Ornament Burst And Left An Ice Version Hanging In Its Place

Image source: squarish_woodworking

#51 Ice Formation Created As The River Level Dropped

Image source: SharkerP38

#52 Quick Pic Of The Amount Of Snow In The Last 24h In Montreal

Image source: iamvegetarian

#53 The Snow On This Car Looks Like A Blanket

Image source: Vanderlylie

#54 Explored An Ice Cave Last Week

Image source: iamkokonutz

#55 It’s So Cold At My University That My Window Is Frozen Over … On The Inside

Image source: ircmaster

#56 Dedication On Display For Buffalo Bills Fans

Image source: mattwittmeyer

#57 This Snow/Hail Looks Like Styrofoam Balls

Image source: Boulderlovestrees

#58 Wheel Icicles

Image source: akmikey82

#59 Perfect Freeze

Image source: imgur.com

#60 This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow

Image source: Jah_213

#61 Glaciers Are Pretty Cold

Image source: Mmorei

#62 My Friend’s Car Roof After A Cold Night Looks Like Icy Mountains

Image source: Mario_mEz

#63 In December 2008 I Left My Snowy Car Sitting Out In Cold, Sunny Weather For A Few Days And This Happened To The Snow On The Windshield

Image source: paulrpotts

#64 Yep That’s Snow

Image source: Xingua92

#65 Wet Snow Covering A Crosswalk Sign

Image source: sargentned

#66 Cars Splashing A Puddle Onto The Tree In The Cold Temperatures Caused This Weird Icicle Effect

Image source: Sorry_Astronaut

#67 It Got Cold Last Night In Texas Anf This Happened To The Truck. Ice Windows

Image source: reddit.com

#68 My Puppy Is More Snow Than Dog

Image source: reddit.com

#69 My Girlfriends Seltzer Froze Then Exploded

Image source: mondomushroom

#70 Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

Image source: Jimmyboon

#71 The Ice On This Street Lamp Makes It Look Like The Light Is Dripping Out

Image source: str4wbewwymiwk

#72 If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery

Image source: SickNumbles

#73 Got A Few Feet Of Snow In Nh And Lost My Car

Image source: Queeniac

#74 It’s So Cold In The Bathroom At Work That The Toilet Water Froze Today

Image source: SiSick47

#75 It’s So Cold Our Snow Globes Froze During Shipment

Image source: Mandielephant

#76 It Has Been So Cold Here In Central Illinois That The Steam From Our Dryer Vent Froze Like This

Image source: I_Am_Weiser

#77 It’s So Cold That The Holy Water By The Door Of The Church Froze

Image source: mattchew1738

#78 A Nice Way To Wake Up After Camping In The Cold

Image source: Alaric_Darconville

#79 Some Snow Blew In Through The Crack

Image source: reddit.com

#80 The Way This Snow Curled Off My Chair

Image source: dilzmo

#81 Siberia Experiencing -70f Cold (62c)

Image source: jonkofee

#82 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat!

Image source: garthanthimum

#83 The Pro Quick

Image source: dunlaper

#84 Waiting For The Bus In Kyrgyzstan Winter

Image source: comradekiev

#85 It’s So Cold At The Wisconsin-Minnesota Football Game My Soda Froze Over

Image source: hi-imma-chameleon

#86 In 2014: Thousands Of Fish Were Flash-Frozen In A Norwegian Bay Due To The Extreme Cold

Image source: Ingolf Kristiansen

#87 It’s So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up

Image source: GlassturtleOG

#88 Rain And Cold Make A Emblem Mold

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
