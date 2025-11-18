Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

by

Adele has revealed she is ready to step out of the spotlight and take a well-deserved break.

After an impressive run of live performances, the beloved British songstress is preparing to hit pause on her music career for a while.

During the final night of her Munich residency on Saturday, the 36-year-old singer addressed her fans with a heartfelt message and revealed her upcoming plans for her indefinite hiatus.

Adele announced during her final Munich performance that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from music

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: Adele / Instagram

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: Adele / Instagram

“I’ve really enjoyed performing … it’s been three years now, which is the longest I’ve done and probably the longest I’ll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency … but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she said.

“And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years, and I’ll really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing,” she was captured saying in a TikTok video. “I just need a rest.”

Fans shared TikTok videos, capturing the British sensation becoming emotional as she expressed gratitude to her beloved fans

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: @paolatravell / TikTok

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: @paolatravell / TikTok

The Easy On Me singer grew visibly emotional onstage as she said goodbye to fans before the indefinite break.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” she added. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building, and I will miss you terribly.”

By this fall, the Grammy-winning singer will have performed 100 shows over two years, marking her longest stint on stage

The 16-time Grammy winner began her residency in November 2022, and by the end of this fall, she will have performed 100 shows in total over the last two years.

Her final 10 shows will take place in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23.

Earlier this year, the Set Fire to the Rain vo calist announced her plans to take a break from music after her Las Vegas residency. She said the live shows over the past two years have left her feeling like her “tank is quite empty.”

“I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she said in an interview

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: Adele / Instagram

Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Image credits: Adele / Instagram

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she told German outlet ZDF.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she added.

During one of her shows in Munich this month, Adele also seemingly confirmed that she was getting engaged to sports executive Rich Paul.

Adele, who is currently dating Rich Paul, appeared to confirm during a recent show that she was getting married

When a fan asked her to marry them, she responded saying, “I can’t marry you. I’m already getting married.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021, a couple of years after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki, her ex-husband and the father of her 2012-born son, Angelo.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boy Sells His Toys To Pay For His Service Dog’s Treatment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Yes, It’s Very Seinfeld-Ish”: Employee Shares How Their Company Seemingly Just Forgot About Their Existence
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Transforming Children Into Your Worst Nightmares
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Have You Ever Noticed How Sorority Girls Always Pose Like Meerkats? (27 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Getting to Know the Top 5 Antiques Roadshow Appraisers
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.