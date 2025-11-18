Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: “I Will Not See You For An Incredibly Long Time”

Adele has revealed she is ready to step out of the spotlight and take a well-deserved break.
After an impressive run of live performances, the beloved British songstress is preparing to hit pause on her music career for a while.
During the final night of her Munich residency on Saturday, the 36-year-old singer addressed her fans with a heartfelt message and revealed her upcoming plans for her indefinite hiatus.
Adele announced during her final Munich performance that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from music
Image credits: Adele / Instagram
Image credits: Adele / Instagram
“I’ve really enjoyed performing … it’s been three years now, which is the longest I’ve done and probably the longest I’ll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency … but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she said.
“And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years, and I’ll really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing,” she was captured saying in a TikTok video. “I just need a rest.”
Fans shared TikTok videos, capturing the British sensation becoming emotional as she expressed gratitude to her beloved fans
Image credits: @paolatravell / TikTok
Image credits: @paolatravell / TikTok
The Easy On Me singer grew visibly emotional onstage as she said goodbye to fans before the indefinite break.
“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” she added. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building, and I will miss you terribly.”
By this fall, the Grammy-winning singer will have performed 100 shows over two years, marking her longest stint on stage
The 16-time Grammy winner began her residency in November 2022, and by the end of this fall, she will have performed 100 shows in total over the last two years.
Her final 10 shows will take place in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23.
Earlier this year, the Set Fire to the Rain vo calist announced her plans to take a break from music after her Las Vegas residency. She said the live shows over the past two years have left her feeling like her “tank is quite empty.”
“I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she said in an interview
Image credits: Adele / Instagram
Image credits: Adele / Instagram
“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she told German outlet ZDF.
“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she added.
During one of her shows in Munich this month, Adele also seemingly confirmed that she was getting engaged to sports executive Rich Paul.
Adele, who is currently dating Rich Paul, appeared to confirm during a recent show that she was getting married
When a fan asked her to marry them, she responded saying, “I can’t marry you. I’m already getting married.”
The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021, a couple of years after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki, her ex-husband and the father of her 2012-born son, Angelo.
Follow Us