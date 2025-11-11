This Phone Case Prints Instant Photos Like A Polaroid

by

The downside to digital photography is that, while you can take many more pictures, you’re less likely to print them. Successful start-up Prynt has changed that with their Polaroid-like case. The 150 USD device attaches to your iPhone 6s, 6, 5s, 5c, 5, and Samsung Galaxy S5 and S4, and thermally prints inkless zinc photo-strips; as a bonus, each photo unlocks an augmented reality video that can be viewed through the Prynt app. 25 USD will get you a pack of 50 print strips.

“Nowadays people take thousands of pictures with their cell phone, but they never look at them,” says founder Clément Perrot. “So we decided to create an object that will let them share pictures with their friends and family in a tangible way.” The French company is offering a Valentine’s Day discount, so check out their site today!

More info: prynt.co | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter (h/t: hellogiggles)

No ink is used: just like a Polaroid, it uses thermal printing technology

“people take thousands of pictures with their cell phone, but they never look at them,” says Prynt

The case attaches to your iPhone 6s, 6, 5s, 5c, 5, and Samsung Galaxy S5 and S4

Get your own Prynt case for just $150

Learn more about Prynt below:

