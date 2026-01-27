This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

by

Jordan Smith is the cartoonist behind “Candace ’n’ Company,” a slice-of-life comic series rooted in everyday awkwardness, emotional misfires, and quietly funny misunderstandings. Her work is heavily influenced by classic newspaper comic strips, particularly those that prioritize humor and observation over spectacle.

Smith approaches comics as a daily practice, focusing on concise storytelling and sharp dialogue that reflects how people actually speak, interrupt, and misunderstand one another. Rather than exaggerating situations into absurdity, she grounds her humor in recognizable human behavior, drawing from personal experiences, social dynamics, and the small tensions that arise in relationships, workplaces, and domestic life.

More info: Instagram | candacencompany.thecomicseries.com

#1

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

Beyond humor, Smith is especially interested in observation as a creative tool. She has described her comics as “fun,” “funny,” and “observational,” emphasizing that relatability and emotional truth matter more to her than polished perfection. This philosophy is reflected in both her writing and visual style, where loose linework and soft pastel palettes create a welcoming atmosphere even when the subject matter touches on insecurity, frustration, or vulnerability.

#2

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#3

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

Through “Candace ’n’ Company,” Smith offers readers a mirror rather than a performance, capturing flawed, familiar moments that feel honest and comforting. Her comics resonate because they acknowledge that being human is messy, awkward, and often unintentionally funny, and that there is warmth to be found in recognizing ourselves in those moments.

#4

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#5

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#6

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#7

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#8

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#9

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#10

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#11

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#12

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#13

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#14

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#15

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#16

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#17

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#18

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#19

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#20

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#21

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#22

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#23

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#24

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#25

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#26

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#27

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#28

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#29

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

#30

This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings

Image source: candacencompany

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
2020 Miss Mexico Contestants Compete In Traditional Outfits And They Are Amazing (32 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Illustrates The Evolution Of Famous Actors And Characters
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
Hey Pandas, How Are You, Honestly? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Good That Has Happened To You During Christmas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dad Gets Brilliant Revenge After Coach Gives His Daughter “Good Job” Slap On The Butt
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times Sneaky Pets Occupied Their Owner’s Spots In Beds
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025