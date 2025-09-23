Just Add A Letter: Take This Quiz And Guess Which Letters Transform These 25 Words

by

Sometimes, just one letter makes all the difference. In this quiz, you’ll be given a complete word that can have another meaning if one letter is added. Your job is to figure out which single letter you can add to it to form a brand-new word with a clear meaning.

Sounds easy? Don’t be so sure! Some are straightforward, while others might twist your brain a little bit. Let’s see if you can master the art of word transformation.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Seeking Woman
Man Seeking Woman Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Branzino”
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2015
The Five Wrestlers Who Should Challenge Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 40
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2024
Wheel of Fortune’s “PopsicleBike” Should Be Trending Today
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2017
Predictions for the Remainder of the First Season of The Bold Type
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2017
The Most Controversial Amazing Race Contestants in History
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2018
From Cringeworthy To Comical – 29 Of The Worst Album Covers That Netizens Simply Loathe
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.