“Stepping Into The World”: A Powerful Art Project By Galina Shevtsova And Oleksandra Malyshko (28 Pics)

Two artists Galina Shevtsova (Warsaw, Poland), author of collages, and Oleksandra Malyshko (Dnipro, Ukraine), art curator, created the art project “Stepping into the World” and the project really travels and surprises the authors step by step.

Perhaps these photos will bring closer to your imagination how Ukrainians live now, what they think about, what they struggle with.

The initial idea was to demonstrate thematic collages dedicated to the theme of migrants and refugees from Ukraine at the group exhibition “Contemporarie Art” in the art house of Dnipro Ukraine. Which has been realized. You can see the photo in the article and find out how it was.

Later this theme fascinated Galina Shevtsova and she created a continuation of the collection, which she wanted to show to the Ukrainian audience. But all group exhibitions were already completed.

Therefore, the artists were looking for opportunities for new expositions and a space to meet with the audience and guests. In the course of time, the venue was determined, the date of the exhibition was agreed upon, and a poster was created. But what they wanted was live interaction.

The artist from Ukraine took a tripod and went outside with her collages to communicate with the citizens before the opening of the exhibition. Changing locations, this turned into actionism. The townspeople were curious about the collages, asked questions, and were active. It was a great chance for a photo shoot as well.

By changing the format of the viewer’s interaction with the artist’s work, a greater effect was achieved.

Before the exhibition was shown within the walls of the gallery, the art project was given a new life by creating a dialog in the community. It took its new steps and seemed to live its own life. It turned out to be not difficult at all to remove the restriction of the walls and premises in general. Take the paintings and walk around the city creating new exhibition spaces in unexpected places.

In the photo you can see the traces of the emptiness of the big city. The frontline zone changed life and many people left it. It is sad to see collages instead of children on the swings of an empty playground.

The tripod with collages also visited the street shelter from missiles. It’s more creepy to be in than outdoors.

And at the same time, having held the exposition in the shelter, the question arises: does art need a shelter? Do people need art in wartime? Does it have value at this moment, when people are losing value?

A lot of questions arise in my head for which there are no answers.

I would like to tell you more about the author of collages. I assume to do it in the next article with photos of the exhibition in the exhibition space.

And today was the beginning of the story about the art project “Stepping into the World”.

