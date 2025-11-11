64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

by

When selecting the cast for a biopic, or biographical movie, the director must walk a fine line between selecting someone for their physical similarity vs. selecting them for having the thespian talent required to play the part. Here’s a list of actors who definitely succeeded on the physical similarity side of things.

It’s not just the actor who does all the work – casting experts and makeup artists also play a huge role in making these famous figures come to life on the big screen.

Many consider biopics to be some of the most difficult and rewarding roles in Hollywood. Most historical figures have a wealth of information available about them, and it is the actor’s job to understand and embody all of this available information, all while portraying a historical figure that many people may have strong feelings about.

(h/t: twistedsifter)

#1 Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in Ray

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#2 Daniel Day‑Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#3 Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in The Doors

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: imgur

#4 Robert Downey Jr. as Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#5 Ben Kingsley as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Gandhi

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Getty

#6 Bruno Ganz as Adolf Hitler in Downfall

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#7 Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs In Jobs

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: blog.tice.de

#8 Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Malcolm X

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Getty

#9 Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandella in Invictus

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Festival Karsh

#10 Andre 3000 as Jimi Hendrix in Jimi: All Is By My Side

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: thehypebr.com

#11 Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla in Selena

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: fashenty.com

#12 Adrien Brody As Salvador Dali In Midnight In Paris

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: banana_rhino

#13 Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: facepunch.com

#14 Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in Sid and Nancy

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#15 Hellen Mirren as HM Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: boatagainstthecurrent.blogspot.com

#16 Anthony Hopkins as Alfred Hitchcock in Hitchcock

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Getty

#17 Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo in Frida

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#18 Sean Penn as Harvey Milk in Milk

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: ragap.es

#19 Eddie Redmayne And Felicity Jones as Jane And Stephen Hawking in The Theory Of Everything

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: telegraph.co.uk

#20 Charlize Theron As Aileen Wuornos In Monster

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#21 Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan in I’m Not There

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#22 James Franco As James Dean In James Dean

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: banana_rhino

#23 Geoffrey Rush as Peter Sellers in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#24 Hilary Swank as Amelia Earhart in Amelia

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: usmilitariaforum.com

#25 Audrey Tautou as Coco Chanel in Coco Before Chanel

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: reignmag.com

#26 Philip Seymour Hoffman as Truman Capote in Capote

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#27 Sam Riley As Ian Curtis In Control

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#28 Edie Sedgwick & Andy Warhol (sienna Miller / Guy Pearce)

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#29 Benicio Del Toro As Ernesto “che” Guevara

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#30 Hannah Taylor-gordon As Anne Frank In Anne Frank: The Whole Story

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#31 Michael Douglas as Liberace In Behind The Candelabra

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#32 Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Sam Shaw

#33 двойник путинa

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#34 Jared Leto As Mark David Chapman In Chapter 27.

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#35 John Hurt As Joseph Merrick In The Elephant Man

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#36 Glenn Miller And James Steward In The Glenn Miller Story

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#37 Reese Witherspoon and Joacquin Phoenix as June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: fanpop.com

#38 Stephen Fry As Oscar Wilde

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#39 Sherilyn Fenn As Elizabeth Taylor In Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#40 Ralph Fiennes as Charles Dickens in The Invisible Woman

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#41 Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman in Man On The Moon

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: Courtesy Everett Collection

#42 Joaquin Phoenix/ Johnny Cash

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: nydailynews.com

#43 Will Smith As Muhammad Ali

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#44 Colin Firth as King George VI in The King’s Speech

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

#45 Nicole Kidman As Virginia Woolf

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#46 Benedict Cumberbatch As Stephen Hawking In “hawking”

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#47 двойник путинa

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#48 James Franco As Allen Ginsberg In Howl

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#49 Michelle Williams (left) And Marilyn Monroe

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#50 Peter O’toole As Lawrence Of Arabia

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#51 John Goodman As Babe Ruth

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: i.cdn.turner.com

#52 Ian Curtis As Sam Riley (joy Divivsion) In Control

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#53 Óscar Janeada As Cantinflas In Cantinflas.

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#54 Bill Hader As Andy Warhol

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: makeupmedia.net

#55 Gary Busey As Buddy Holly

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: fansshare.com

#56 Vincent D’onofrio As Orson Welles

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: theamericanscholar.org

#57 #21 Jessica Schwarz As Romy Schneider In Romy

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#58 Clive Owen As Andrew Hannon In Croupier

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#59 Steve Carell As John Du Pony

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: starcasm.net

#60 Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: marialombardic.blogspot.com

#61 Fausto Coppi And Sergio Castellitto In “il Grande Fausto” (1995)

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

#62 Madonna as Eva Peron in Evita

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: fanpop.com

#63 Chadwick Boseman as James Brown in Get On Up

64 Actors Who Look Like The Historic People They Played

Image source: galleryhip.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from the Trailer for “Schmigadoon”
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2021
Extant 1.04 Review: “Shelter”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2014
X-Files Season 11: Barbara Hershey Joins; Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose returning
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2017
Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Decided To Ditch Her Breast Implants After Spice Girls Era
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
Woman Reveals 2 Major Symptoms Her Doctor Misunderstood Before Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Meet the Cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.