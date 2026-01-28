Abel Ruiz: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Abel Ruiz

January 28, 2000

Almussafes, Spain

26 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Abel Ruiz?

Abel Ruiz Ortega is a Spanish professional footballer, widely recognized for his prowess as a forward on the pitch. His dynamic play and keen scoring instinct have made him a notable figure in European football.

He first gained widespread public attention as a crucial member of the Spanish national team that secured a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. This significant achievement underscored his talent on a global stage.

Early Life and Education

His early passion for football was nurtured at a young age within the youth ranks. He joined the Valencia CF youth academy in 2007, honing his skills before moving to FC Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy in 2012 at age twelve.

At La Masia, Ruiz Ortega quickly ascended through the age groups, showcasing his potential and leadership by captaining the Under-17 and Under-19 sides. This formative period laid the groundwork for his professional career, preparing him for top-tier competition.

Notable Relationships

Abel Ruiz Ortega has maintained a private personal life, with limited public information regarding his romantic relationships. His focus has primarily remained on his professional football career.

To date, there are no publicly confirmed long-term partners or children associated with the Spanish forward.

Career Highlights

Abel Ruiz Ortega’s football journey includes significant achievements at both youth and senior levels. He was a key player for Spain’s national youth teams, notably winning the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and later the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

His senior career has seen him secure an Olympic Gold Medal with Spain at the 2024 Paris Games and win the Taça de Portugal with SC Braga in 2021. These accomplishments highlight his consistent impact across various competitive platforms.

