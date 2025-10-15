I Published A Photography Book About America’s Forgotten Homes (22 Pics)

by

The images I capture are both haunting and beautiful, shaped by my fascination with forgotten spaces and the traces people leave behind. Through my photography of abandoned houses across the United States, I explore how time transforms places once filled with life.

More info: hachettebookgroup.com | Instagram | bryansansivero.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1 Covered In Vines

#2 The Crooked House

#3 The Midwest Farmhouse

#4 The Rainer-Lewis House

#5 A Hunter’s House

#6 The Artist’s Farmhouse

#7 The Dollhouses

#8 The Steinway

#9 The Gallery Wall

#10 The Equestrian’s Home

#11 The Queen Anne

#12 The Circus Bedroom

#13

#14 The Christmas House

#15 The Soapstone Victorian

#16 The Shoes

#17 Hymn To The Sea

#18 A Pink Room

#19

#20 The Dining Room

#21 The Maine Mansard

#22 The Old Man’s House

Patrick Penrose
