I Published A Photography Book About America’s Forgotten Homes (22 Pics)

The images I capture are both haunting and beautiful, shaped by my fascination with forgotten spaces and the traces people leave behind. Through my photography of abandoned houses across the United States, I explore how time transforms places once filled with life.
#1 Covered In Vines
#2 The Crooked House
#3 The Midwest Farmhouse
#4 The Rainer-Lewis House
#5 A Hunter’s House
#6 The Artist’s Farmhouse
#7 The Dollhouses
#8 The Steinway
#9 The Gallery Wall
#10 The Equestrian’s Home
#11 The Queen Anne
#12 The Circus Bedroom
#13
#14 The Christmas House
#15 The Soapstone Victorian
#16 The Shoes
#17 Hymn To The Sea
#18 A Pink Room
#19
#20 The Dining Room
#21 The Maine Mansard
#22 The Old Man’s House
