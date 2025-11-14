I Photographed An Act Of Kindness

I was in Turkey the last September for 10 days. Since I am not good at talking to people due to my anxiety, I usually take photos of them from afar. They don’t mind since its a tourist spot and they are used to it. I started taking photos of this young man while he was working. He didn’t notice me but his friend did and told him. Instead of being annoyed by that, he smiled at me and said you can take the photo now. It really made my day.
This is when he didn’t know about me
When his friend told him
When he asked me to take his photo
