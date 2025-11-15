A Viral TikTok Trend Shows Parents And Their Children With A Retro Filter And Proves How Similar Parents And Children Are (30 Pics)

TikTok is constantly offering ways to help people make their content more entertaining, from the double screen and green screen effects to filters that funnily distort your face, make you invisible, or turn you into a Disney prince or princess. The latest hottest thing that is taking over TikTok is a filter that makes everything look retro, as if it was recorded on an old VHS. It is supposed to bring your videos back to the nostalgic ’90s. However, TikToker Berta Alonso used this opportunity to take this retro filter to another level and started a new viral trend that might take a while to figure out.

More info: tiktok.com

#1

Image source: akahiti

#2

Image source: paulootavio000

#3

Image source: bertualonso

#4

Image source: pashayulya

#5

Image source: ikeeer.27

#6

Image source: elennruizz

#7

Image source: fla_bia

#8

Image source: alba_bermudeez

#9

Image source: beluburni_

#10

Image source: ok.kim.kim

#11

Image source: dasr_doc

#12

Image source: yasmeenat.ii

#13

Image source: katyasitak

#14

Image source: mariia0609

#15

Image source: aimeset

#16

Image source: nicolealv2511

#17

Image source: alina.smb

#18

Image source: suricat0nero

#19

Image source: malakaldawood

#20

Image source: nohewi

#21

Image source: janescvo1

#22

Image source: bretoneh

#23

Image source: zoelovwe

#24

Image source: danielamv1995

#25

Image source: vilu_jim

#26

Image source: areli.pox

#27

Image source: franrush

#28

Image source: emf0rd

#29

Image source: luanhanada

#30

Image source: frog.beans.hannah

