30 People Share Crazy Secrets From Their Workplaces Now That They Don’t Work There Anymore

Not all work-related secrets are bound by confidentiality agreements; especially after an employee leaves. That’s why some of them don’t mind disclosing information previously unknown to the public, be it upsetting, shocking, or everything at once.
Quite a few redditors recently shared their crazy workplace secrets now that they don’t work there anymore. Their answers covered all sorts of scenarios from pj’s-wearing judges to corporate fraud and things that happen in restaurant kitchens that no customer would ever want to know about. Scroll down to find more of them on the list below and make sure to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.
#1
Used to work at an ice cream store part time.
We made our waffle cones from scratch and at regular intervals. Not just because of the demand. The strong scent could be smelled from outside the building and draw people in. Also, people were more likely to buy waffle cones or increase their serving size when we were cooking up a fresh batch.
Good business strategy. And hey, made my clothes smell nice (I had a jacket that smelled like fresh waffle cones for 3 months after I left that place)
Image source: SkysEevee
#2
For the most part, it’s not executives and agents that read scripts, but their assistants. By this standard, it is the assistants of the entertainment industry that are primarily responsible for what actually gets made. Still blows my mind
Image source: SelenaCatherineMeyer, Andrea Piacquadio
#3
Our VP embezzled 7 million dollars. The company decided not to charge him because then it would be public news. Months after he was fired he contacted my boss asking for a reference lmaoooooo
Image source: Clementinequeen95, John Guccione www.advergroup.com
#4
yes, x did die in his office and nobody noticed for four days.
Image source: Merrywandered, Tima Miroshnichenko
#5
Ex Victoria’s Secret employee: we used to have to cut up products that didn’t sell after a certain amount of time and soak them in bleach before throwing them out. And no, employees weren’t allowed to just have them.
I have to say, back when I worked for them they actually did treat their employees very well. Benefits and PTO, even for some part time employees. And we did get tons of free stuff all the time and great discounts. They rly did take care of their employees.
I also used to work for a superior court judge who usually wore pajamas under her robe and occasionally drank at lunch lol
Image source: ManicBarbi3, Fahad Waseem
#6
Bakery.
The French bread and Italian bread are the EXACT same thing with different scoring designs on top – but one is two dollars and fifty cents more.
Image source: NationalPiccolo5259, wikipedia.org
#7
from many years ago when i worked at mcdonald’s:
the ice cream machine isn’t raggedy and always broken. at some point it has to go into cleaning mode, each day i think, and this takes 4-5 hours. so when they tell you its down or broken, the machine is probably just sanitizing itself. i don’t know that the stores can program them to do this at a certain time of day.
when people in the drive through ask for their fries to be cooked fresh and they don’t mind waiting, a lot of times workers will take food that had already been sitting out, and re-drop it into the grease for like 15 seconds so they come out piping hot & shiny again. (this mostly happens on late/overnight shifts)
Image source: forthe_99and2000, wikipedia.org
#8
I worked pizza delivery for a major corporate pizza brand. The quality of the ingredients used even over 15 years ago is of such poor quality that the heat from the pizza over is the only reason you’re not going to the hospital due to heat killing the bacteria. When I went to a popular local shop. You could eat off the floor it was so clean. THAT place was amazing.
Image source: Jazzlike-Ad-208, Pixabay
#9
A good portion of charter schools are one medium size repair away from bankruptcy. Many are mismanaged and misuse funds, and require teachers to spend even more than their district counterparts.
Image source: chemchick27, wikipedia.org
#10
My old boss takes cash so he doesn’t have to declare the money and I mean thousands of pounds. He claimed furlough off the government even though everyone was in the office working. He broke every covid rule going which was damaging when their were only 20 people on site. I reported him for all of the above but nobody cares.
Image source: flyhigh11, Lukas
#11
I walked in on a coworker taking underwear selfies in the restroom to send to a girlfriend or something. He forgot to lock the door. He was very embarrassed. I acted like it never happened.
I never would have expected him to wear little yellow bikinis.
Image source: weenertron, Pavel Danilyuk
#12
From the bookstore: We tear covers off magazines and paperback books in order to get money for them and then chuck the books in the recycling bin, coverless.
Books that don’t sell in 90 days are returned and the store will likely never sell it again unless it is special ordered. The system is designed to churn out best sellers and classics and nothing more.
Speaking of bestsellers, authors can just buy themselves onto the bestseller list and get their book on a front shelf with prime real estate. This usually costs about $250,000 although you can pay more if you want it to be #1. It is why books that are just printed will have a sticker or designed with a cover that says #1 bestseller. They knew it would be a #1 bestseller because they paid for it. Publishers can also pay to have their books put on the various tables in the store.
Image source: FiendishCurry, Element5 Digital
#13
Not sure if it’s that crazy but at the place I work at now, every single close doesn’t have a single adult scheduled. I am always the oldest on shift and I just turned 17. They basically only employ teens. The policy for breaks also violates labor laws.
Image source: PreppyHotGirl, Andrea Piacquadio
#14
The office manager who was married to a male doctor at the same practice was also hooking up with the female patient care supervisor
Image source: Justgowithitbabe, Thirdman
#15
Anytime a food item that was on our menu being advertised as “NEW RECIPE” just meant the owners found a cheaper version of it from a new distributor.
Image source: holyfudgemuffin
#16
So as someone who works/worked in a tax law firm in the holy grail country of bureaucracy (Germany), I can gladly tell you: Many rich people/companies are just rich bc they can afford us to twist the numbers just the right way (aka. we might be helping certain people to commit tax evasion/fraud). We also had a car dealer, who pulled so many black market deals and other illegal stuff and we still had to fake his numbers/books against our morals (so the Finanzamt wouldn’t find out)…
The sad thing is many smaller companies had to quit during Covid (or even afterwards and before that) just bc they couldn’t afford someone who knew the in-and-outs of our bureaucratic system (aka. how to file for financial aid from the state), while the bigger ones used those aids to do ~~not so necessary~~ renovations (which they could file as “expenses”)…
It’s a really s****y system (the bureaucracy stuff in every aspect of the country) and those on top will always benefit from it or know the loopholes, while the more unfortunate ones aren’t able to help themselves…
Image source: vic_torious97, Andrea Piacquadio
#17
I was told to never call CPS on a parent because the owner didn’t want the “bad press”.
Image source: elevatorfloor, Pixabay
#18
My old boss who we will call Maryellen was only 27 when she started at ACME. She quickly rose in the ranks and by 30 was the HBIC. She had made the company millions, they trusted her implicitly. ACME gave Maryellen a company credit card to pay for various expenses, as well as a stipend to do things for the employees such as a cake for birthday months, company cookouts, employee outings to team build, etc… none of which ever happened. Maryellen would take the stipend and go to a Costco and load up on bread, meat, Mayo, chips, drinks, and make brown bag lunches…..which she would then sell to employees for $5 a bag. You could also buy extra chips or drinks for $2/each. She did this every single week, for almost 15 years. They never caught on, or if they did, they turned the other cheek. She then left the company, moved across the country, retired before 50, and now lives in a mansion, travels the world, and has three luxury vehicles.
Image source: GoHighly
#19
I worked at a popular auto parts store. Corporate was incredibly sexist towards women and if you complained to HR about that or anything else you were guaranteed to be fired
Image source: tooooomanynames, Artem Podrez
#20
Worked at a seafood restaurant that was infamous for their house clam chowder. Dude literally bought cans of chowder from the store, poured it into this huge 5 gallon container, and then it sat in there getting pulled from, heated, dumped back in to. S**t never got cleaned or fully replaced, super super super gross. Anything we didn’t use that day would get dumped back in with a couple new cans added.
Image source: LandOfLostSouls, Adrien Sala
#21
It’s me.
Yes, me and that coworker were indeed hooking up.
Image source: thunderling, Canva Studio
#22
I did internship at a restaurant kitchen and my boss asked me to slice some mushrooms, but he forgot to tell me to save the stems so I threw them away, then I saw my boss bending over the trash can and he picked out the stems and threw them from the trash can in a pot of soup, then I don’t wanna know what else happened to the food there..
Image source: TheTeaYouWant, Kampus Production
#23
The attorney I used to work for would plot with the area chiropractors in order to inflate their medical bills and thereby inflating their asking amounts for their injury cases. Of course his take home was 40% of the total award amount.
Image source: OctoChill, Karolina Grabowska
#24
Most prisons are dangerously understaffed, with many sleeping while on shift. Also, most guards aren’t the power hungry people you hear about, they’re just there for a paycheck.
Image source: biggins9227
#25
I used to work at a very popular clothing store and a woman from corporate came in one day and fired the assistant manager. A few months later one of the managers was doing payroll and I noticed the assistant manager, the one that got fired, name was still on payroll. I thought that was very weird. The manager tried to hide it from me but I definitely saw it. A couple of weeks after that, the other manager got fired. Apparently, she still had the assistant manager that got fired on payroll and she was still receiving checks.
Image source: Content_Pool_1391, Karolina Grabowska
#26
All of the fancy glamping tents at Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, ME are going to fall apart soon.
The timber frame tents don’t have foundations or pads to sit on, instead each piling is sitting on top of a foam block buried just under the surface. This means that they could declare them temporary structures and cut a bunch of corners to get around plumbing/electrical codes. The foam blocks compress over time and the pilings will start to shift. Some of the tents were already shifting badly when I left in the summer of 2021, not even one year after the resort had opened.
But the owners, KOA, don’t really care. They’re already planning bigger Terramor resorts in a few other states and will likely just abandon the prototype property when it gets too expensive to maintain.
Give me 10 more days to start my next job and I’ll come back and spill all the tea about Alyeska Ski Resort.
Image source: weirdoldhobo1978
#27
I worked in a superstore bakery department. The bread plant that mixed and shaped all the dough had a horrendous mold problem because idiots wouldn’t clean it properly. The practice was to pick chunks of it out as you caught it. Chances are a fair amount passed through undetected, baked, and consumed.
Image source: SMACKVICTIM, Wendy Wei
#28
I ran a daycare for a church (more like a cult) for a few years. The building’s roof was ripped off in a hurricane and the building was flooded.
Behind my back, the church leaders went to a smaller church and arranged our center to be housed there until the building was back up and running. They didn’t tell me that we were uninsured and running outside of state licensing. AND they were insisting parents pay cash to avoid a paper trail. They were also claiming interruption of business on the insurance, and paying the employees cash as well.
It ended up being my responsibility to write receipts (and sign them), so if anything did come out, it would all fall on me. To sum it up, these people were committing fraud, insurance fraud, and going against the states child care policies, as well as having other people’s children under our care with no insurance.
I cut my losses and quit with no two weeks notice, and I’m waiting to hear about the fall out that will inevitably happen. They just got their new building up and running after 2 years of operating this way.
Image source: bbyfirefly90, Tabitha Mort
#29
Former principal had an affair with teacher (they were both married). Principal leaves to new school. A year later principal’s wife comes to the school and works along side the teacher her husband had an affair with, without even knowing.
Image source: bigspookybats, Katerina Holmes
#30
When I was laid off, the production team was one more petty retaliation from unionizing. I hope they did. But almost everyone else in management would rather shutter the factory than have to even acknowledge the production team.
Image source: TheBeesElise, Kyle Loftus
