Forgotten Toys: My Photographic Journey Of An Abandoned 1960s House Packed With Childhood Memorabilia

There is a house in North Carolina that is filled with 1960s and 1970s toys. The last occupant was a grandma who passed away in 2002. The toys were left for her great-grandchildren to play with and belonged to the woman’s daughters when they were young. Take a small peek inside.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | bryansansivero.com

The House Exterior

I’m a portrait photographer who has been photographing abandoned houses for over 10 years. I’m a best-selling author, and currently traveling the world working on future books. I love to connect with other artists, especially through my Instagram.

I was always drawn to history. I am also a very curious person and intrigued by the unknown. This leads me to explore places that maybe others haven’t seen.

The Barbie Dream House room

Another room of toys

The atmosphere of this house was very eerie. With all the portraits around, it felt like the family was watching me. There was also a sadness left throughout because you could see how much love was once in that house. It definitely triggers memories from my childhood seeing many of the old toys.

The downstairs is caving in

The closet is busting from behind the wall

There were still Barbie items in the original boxes, such as the Barbie Townhouse, the Barbie Dreamhouse and Dream Boat. So many toys children would have loved at the time but maybe never got. That also makes it very unique, to see everything just sitting there now, when they were once so desirable.

I’m not too sure which toys would maybe have been more rare, but I do know Barbie stuff is collectible. There were old troll dolls, dollhouses, toy musical instruments, and so much more.

Generations of family photographs

Family portraits

If you want to see videos from inside the house and more pictures, you can see the link to my Instagram.

The downstairs

Another toy room

Babie toy car junkyard

Zippy the monkey

Grandma’s bedroom

A mantel

Barbie boat

Upstairs bedroom

