Pro Trans Soccer Team Debuts In Men’s League With 19-0 Defeat, Player Speaks Out

It’s been two weeks since Fénix FC made history on September 21 by becoming the first-ever football team composed entirely of female-to-male trans athletes to debut in Spain’s men’s league.
Their inclusion in Catalonia’s fourth pro division made them the first team of its kind to go pro in Europe, as per Público. This filled their hearts with excitement, but the results of their first match, in which they lost by a devastating score of 19-0, served as a rude awakening.
“It’s been tough. Since then, we’ve lost so many matches and by huge margins,” Hugo Martinez, the team’s founder, shared with Bored Panda, explaining that the team’s morale has reached an all-time low in recent weeks.
“Still, we refuse to give up. If one of us feels down, the rest will lift him,” he stated. “We’ve received much support and will continue to train, get better, and move forward.”
Hugo Martínez, founder of Fénix FC—the first-ever trans football team to compete in Spain’s men’s league—revealed the team’s biggest struggles following their momentous breakthrough
For the 24-year-old to finally be recognized as a professional player in the men’s league and compete against cisgendered males is a huge accomplishment.
“My friend Luck and I used to play in women’s soccer,” he recalls. “We experienced discrimination from opposing teams, making us feel increasingly uncomfortable and out of place.”
Being part of the men’s league is more than just a personal milestone for Martínez. He recognizes the importance of Fénix’s inclusion for transgender people as a whole, feeling a significant amount of pressure and responsibility equally.
“We always say: we’re making history. I’m extremely grateful and try not to let it distract me from the league or affect my gameplay,” he reflected.
“But I know what’s at stake… I want Fénix’s message to reach as far as possible.”
Fénix’s debut was the result of two years of hard work. It all began when Hugo launched an invitation to other players like him on social media at the end of 2022.
More than 30 people answered his call, including a mix of experienced and inexperienced football players who were interested in having their own space to express themselves and enjoy the sport freely.
As of January 2023, the team was already taking shape and had begun regular practices alongside a competent captain, Luck Ibañez, who is Hugo’s best friend. Despite their progress, the team faced serious challenges in preparing for their debut.
“We don’t have a field to practice in; we must rent it for hours. We don’t even have a coach,” Ibañez told local media outlets at the time. “Those of us with more experience are training those who are beginners.”
Soon afterward, Àlex Darocas joined the team as a trainer but quickly realized that their performance was not up to par.
“The team’s having problems,” he told Bored Panda, without going into further detail.
Despite the difficulties the team has faced adapting to competition in the men’s league, they remain focused and committed to competing against cisgender males
“We don’t think a separate trans league is necessary,” Hugo stated when asked about the possibility of creating a category for teams composed exclusively of trans athletes.
“Fénix is meant to be a symbol, a safe space, and one day, we hope it becomes so normalized that Fénix won’t need to exist anymore—cis and trans people will just play together without judgment.”
As the team continues to practice and improve, morale, numbers, and the inability to easily replace players once one gets injured are their main challenges.
“The reality is that there are many cis male players but far fewer trans men, so it’s hard to find enough players for the team. We’re stretching ourselves too thin, which leads to injuries,” he added, stating that the next step for the team is recruiting more players to ease the burden on Fénix as a whole.
Martínez has nevertheless been grateful not only for the opportunity but also for the fact that his opponents have been respectful and showed sportsmanship regardless of their condition
“We’ve felt a lot of support from the club, friends, and social networks,” he stated. “We also haven’t faced any transphobia on the field, which is great.”
Fénix was also included in Spain’s streaming service Rakuten TV’s documentary We All Play, which tells the story of LGBTQ+ athletes from various backgrounds. The film was well received, with viewers praising its production values and its message.
“Some of us haven’t fully grasped the media attention we’re receiving,” Hugo said, mentioning the team’s constant media appearances after their debut. “It’s both amazing and overwhelming.”
However, with the team’s newfound fame, the players have sadly become the focus of negative attention and comments. “The hatred online has been intense. The comments are often offensive, and it feels like society is getting worse.”
“Hopefully, our visibility helps eliminate prejudice eventually,” he explained.
Despite Fénix’s rough start on the field, the fact that they are finally competing professionally and spearheading the movement for the inclusion of trans athletes in Spain’s football league keeps their spirits high.
“Soccer—and sports in general—are so competitive that it’s difficult to eliminate all biases. Some forget that trans people are just people too, and we deserve to play sports without discrimination like anyone else,” he stated.
Interested players can join the team by reaching out to the club on social media.
