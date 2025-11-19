30 Wild And Wholesome Moments From The ‘90s, As Seen On This Dedicated IG Page (New Pics)

If you ask someone born in the 70s, they might swear it was the best era. The same goes for anyone from the 80s. But if you’re a 90s kid, there’s no debate—you know it was the greatest time to grow up. From unforgettable fashion trends to the golden age of TV, everything about the decade just felt special.
#1
Big Bertha, the cow that drank whiskey, lived until she was 48, had 39 calves, broke two Guinness world records and raised $75,000 for cancer research. 🐄
Big Bertha was an extraordinary cow born in Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day in 1945 and lived until 1993, reaching the age of 48, which is exceptionally old for a cow.
She indeed set two Guinness World Records: one for being the oldest cow ever recorded and another for producing 39 calves in her lifetime.
Big Bertha also became a bit of a celebrity and was well known for leading St. Patrick’s Day parades and was used to raise funds for various charities, including over $75,000 for cancer research.
Interestingly, she was known to drink whiskey, often used to celebrate her birthday and other occasions. Her longevity and productivity made her a notable figure in Irish agricultural history and Bertha’s legacy continues as a beloved symbol of charity.
#2
Sunday mood with Charlie Brown and Snoopy
#3
Israel Kamakawiwo’ole called a recording studio at 3am and said he had to record a song immediately. (1988)
Israel’s career, as well as the history of Hawaiian music, would forever change one night in 1988 with a drunken phone call. As the legend goes, when the phone rang in Milan Bertosa’s Honolulu recording studio at 2:30 AM, he had just finished a long session for “a horrible dance music project,” where he was “trying to make a singing group from winners in a Shorebird wet t-shirt contest, with girls who couldn’t sing.” A client was calling from a pay phone at Sparky’s, a bar a few blocks away which also happened the best place in the area to score m**h and coke, and he had someone with him who wanted to come in and record: Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.
15 minutes later, Israel arrived at the studio and “in walks the largest human being I had seen in my life,” Bertosa recalled. The floor of the studio shifted as Iz stepped on it. Bertosa called down to security to bring a steel chair up for his guest.
Bertosa started recording. Iz, who weighed around 500 pounds, was winded just from the burden of standing to wait for the chair, and his heavy breathing picked up on the microphone. We did a quick sound check, roll tape, and the first thing he does is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow! He played and sang, one take, and it was over.
After they wrapped up after 4 AM, Bertosa gave Iz a tape of the recording and stuck another copy in his desk where it remained for five years. The songs would sit there in a drawer until 1993 when Iz was pursuing a solo career, after having parted ways with the Makaha Sons of Ni’ihau. While recording Iz’s second solo album, Facing Future, Bertosa dug out the recording and suggested to Iz’s producer, Jon de Mello, that it be included, which it was, as the next to last track. When Facing Future was released in 1993, Israel was at a low point, making so little that he was on welfare, supporting a wife and child. But the album’s unexpected success would end up securing their financial security for years to come.
#4
For 27 years, photographer Deanna Dikeman photographed her parents waving goodbye in their driveway:
“I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving. It gradually turned into our good-bye ritual and became a story about family, aging, and the sorrow of saying good-bye.
In 2009, there is a photograph where my father is no longer there. He passed away a few days after his 91st birthday. My mother continued to wave good-bye to me. Her face became more forlorn with my departures. In 2017, my mother had to move to assisted living. For a few months, I photographed the good-byes from her apartment door. In October of 2017 she passed away. When I left after her funeral, I took one more photograph, of the empty driveway. For the first time in my life, no one was waving back at me.”
#5
Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society directed by Peter Weir. (1989)
#6
When Freddie Mercury had 100,000 people in the palm of his hand at Wembley Stadium . (1986)
Regardless of your thoughts on Queen, there is no doubt Freddie Mercury is one of, if not the greatest frontman ever seen in music history.
His incredible singing range, set himself apart from the rest, which is truly what made Queen one of the most successful Rock bands on the planet.
The way he could make every crowd hang off every word, was truly remarkable.
None more so then this vocal improvisation, during a gig at the Old Wembley infront of over 100,000 people!
This show was one for the books for fans all around the world.
#7
The style icon herself, Fran Drescher on the show ‘The Nanny’ throughout the 90s
#8
The most powerful muse of all is our own inner child
#9
An epic lineup for LIVE 105’S Fifth Annual Green Christmas Concert at the Berkeley Community Theater for the benefit of the Wilderness Society in 1995.
#10
Technics X10 Component Audio System, Catalog Photo (1990-91) 💿
To the time when we read the little booklet inside the music CD packaging while listening to the album.
#11
Behind the scenes of the original ‘Beetlejuice’ directed by Tim Burton. (1988)
#12
It’s the little things
#13
Sublime’s Mascot ‘Lou Dog’ – November 25th, 1989 – September 17, 2001 🐾
Bradley Nowell the lead singer of the band paid $500 for Louie. He saved up and bought him. The guy who owned him when he was pup had him tied out around a toilet seat in his front yard.
Named after Nowell’s grandfather Louie Nowell, Nowell’s King Louie, or “Lou Dog” as he was called, was Nowell’s pet Dalmatian who became something of a mascot for the band.
Lou Dog was often allowed to wander the stage during live Sublime concert performances. Louie was also often featured on the cover of Sublime albums, and was referred to in the lyrics of Sublime songs.
Sadly, Louie eventually became deaf after being on stage for so many years. On “Stand By Your Van” you can hear Brad say “Louie Louie Louie Louie” into the loud speaker. This was because by that time, Louie’s hearing was just about gone and that was the only way Louie could hear his name called.
When Louie died (was put to sleep), he was cremated and like Brad half of ashes lie next to the head stone, and the rest was scattered at sea.
May they both rest in peace
#14
The Lone Rangers 🎸
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser, and Steve Buscemi in ‘Airheads’ directed by Michael Lehmann (1994)
#15
A nurse found out that her new coworker was the same premature baby she took care of over 30 years ago. (1990)
Vilma Wong, a nurse at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, had been working there for over 30 years. In August 2018, she met Brandon Seminatore, who was a pediatric resident at the time. When she heard his name, it sounded familiar, and after asking some questions, Wong realized that she had taken care of him as a baby 28 years earlier in 1990 when he was born prematurely at the same hospital.
“Meeting Vilma showed me the dedication and love she has for her career,” Brandon said. “She cares deeply for her patients, to the point that she was able to remember a patient’s name almost three decades later. Not all of us will get the chance to see our patients grow up, and I was so happy to be able to share that moment with her.”
This heartwarming reunion gained national attention because it showed how life can come full circle, with Seminatore returning to care for the same population he once belonged to as an infant.
#16
Behind the scenes of Tim Burton’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ starring Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp. (1990)
#17
Bruce the 25-foot shark from “Jaws” rode through Boston en route to the Musuem of Science to be part of a Science of Movie and Television, Magic exhibit. (1988)
#18
Fry-day night with Liv Tyler throughout the 90s
#19
Remembering the great James Gandolfini
#20
Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album was released 33 years ago today with the iconic cover shoot that was photographed by Kirk Weddle.
In 1991, Kirk Weddle received a call from Robert Fisher, the art director of Geffen Records. Best known for shooting commercial campaigns for automotive brands, Weddle also dabbled in subaqueous photography, which had caught the eye of Fisher. “He called me up and said, ‘Hey, do you have a shot of a naked baby underwater?’” Weddle remembers.
The concept of the album cover was Kurt Cobain’s idea, who had seen a documentary on babies being born underwater, and “thought the image would make a cool cover. That vision was a bit too graphic, so we went with the swimming baby instead.”
Then based in Los Angeles, the photographer was hired to capture Fisher’s unusual request as the cover shot for the up-and-coming band’s sophomore album. He set up the shoot at an Olympic-sized pool in Pasadena, working with a 4-month-old as his model. “We’d take the kid and blow into his face and ease him in. He would just drift by, man. Dad is over here, Mom’s right here. Dad would launch him in, and then he’d drift to Mom. And I’d go bang, bang, bang, bang, bang [with my camera],” Weddle says. “And pull him out, cool, let’s do it again. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, and he starts crying, and I’m like, all right, we’re done.” The four-minute-long shoot produced the artwork for one of the most iconic album covers of all time: Nevermind by Nirvana.
Because his Nevermind model was a 4-month-old who’d never been in the water before, Weddle tested his lighting with a stand in. “I didn’t want to hurt the baby. So, I practiced with a doll,” he says. The entire shoot took about 30 minutes for set up, and then four minutes of actual photography. “That was a beautiful shoot,” Weddle remembers. “It was just pure photography, there was no client, there was no art director, nobody there. Just the baby’s parents, I got a guy with me who’s a lifeguard, and me.”
#21
Remembering actor Matthew Perry who passed away a year ago today. 🕊️ ❤️🩹
Matthew Perry’s family spoke out in an emotional interview with the “Today” show, which aired in full on the one-year anniversary of his death on Monday.
“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie was joined by Perry’s mother, Suzanne Perry, stepdad Keith Morrison and sisters Emily, Caitlin and Madeleine Morrison.
“[To light up a room is] something you’re born with or you’re not born with. And he was certainly born with it in spades,” the “Dateline” host, 77, gushed about his stepson.
But it must be said, I think,” Suzanne chimed in. “That he was also very lonely in his soul.”
The “Friends” alum died on Oct. 28, 2023, at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 54.
“It was always a jubilant thing when he would come over,” Caitlin told Guthrie. “Even when he was struggling in dark times we were always proud of him. We were always proud of the fact that he kept fighting and that he made it a big focus of his life to help other people.”
She continued: “All he ever wanted was to love and to be loved. He struggled so much to feel peace. And I think he got to a place where he did.”
#22
Robert Englund in full Freddy Krueger costume & makeup taking a break at a public park in NYC while filming A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
#23
Quotes from ‘Scream’ directed by Wes Craven (1996)
#24
Behind the scenes of ‘Twin Peaks’ directed by David Lynch (1990-91)
#25
Remembering a few legends in honor of national s*****e prevention month. 🤍
September is National S*****e Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness of the issue and share resources to help people.
S*****e prevention is a heavy topic, and one that we often avoid talking about at all costs. There is a lingering stigma surrounding mental health and s*****e, however, these are issues that should be discussed honestly and openly.
This month serves as a great reminder that every life has value. Although one month isn’t enough, let’s try to be a positive light and help those in need.
“Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever can.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 S*****e & Crisis Lifeline.
#26
#27
Dollar Slices and a Diet Coke 🍕
A New York love story with Miranda and Steve in Sex and The City – The Caste System (1999)
#28
Kobe Bryant.
Mamba Mentality Forever…
#29
Starting fall off with the 30th anniversary of the fan-favorite tv show – ‘Friends’ 🍁🍂
Friends made its debut on 9-22-1994
R.I.P Matthew Perry
#30
There’s nothing quite like autumn in New York.
