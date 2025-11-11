90-Year-Old Refuses Cancer Treatment And Hits The Road With Poodle

by

You’ve probably heard about Norma, the inspiring 90-year-old who refused cancer treatment to embark on epic road trips with her family. Well, not only is she making the most of her golden days traveling; she has also found a new best friend along the way in her son’s 8-year-old poodle Ringo! We reached out to her daughter-in-law, Ramie, to tell us more about their adventures during their journey across the U.S.

“Ringo is a critical member of our team,” Ramie told Bored Panda. “We are very clear it would be a much different experience without him. Miss Norma has always been a cat person. Her beloved cat, Molly died a couple years ago. Since Norma joined our travels she and Ringo have become quite close. If Tim and I go out, Ringo will not leave her side until we return. She loves having him around and enjoys a sense of security with her fuzzy pal near by,” Ramie explained.

The unstoppable duo go on all sorts of adventures together. Whether it’s visiting The World’s Only Corn Palace or pondering life’s big questions at the Kennedy Space Center, they always make the most of their time together. Norma and Ringo left their home in an RV in August 2015 and they’re still on the road. Be sure to follow their journey on her Facebook page.

More info: Facebook

When 90-year-old Norma discovered she had cancer, she decided she had better things to do than chemotherapy

“I’m 90-years-old, I’m hitting the road,” she said to the young doctor with the strongest voice she could muster

Her son Tim and daughter-in-law Ramie joined her adventure together with their 8-year-old poodle Ringo

“Ringo is a critical member of our team,” Ramie told Bored Panda

“We are very clear it would be a much different experience without him”

“Miss Norma has always been a cat person. Her beloved cat, Molly died a couple years ago”

“Ringo likes to ride on things,” said Ramie.  “I take him frequently for rides on my standup paddleboard. We learned that he also likes to ride on Miss Norma’s wheelchair. When he was in the chair riding down the sidewalk several people though he wasn’t able to walk and how nice it was that we got him a wheelchair so he could get out and about. When he finally jumped down, a lovely lady nearby thought it was a miracle that he could walk! She was so happy! We all got a good laugh.”

“Since Norma joined our travels she and Ringo have become quite close”

“If Tim and I go out, Ringo will not leave her side until we return”

“She loves having him around and enjoys a sense of security with her fuzzy pal nearby”

Norma left home in August 2015 and she’s still on the road!

Thank you, Ramie, for talking to us about Norma’s wonderful adventures!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
