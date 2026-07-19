8 Famous TV Stars Who Have Surprisingly Never Won an Emmy

Few honors carry as much prestige in television as an Emmy Award. For decades, TV audiences have witnessed countless unforgettable performances. While some actors made audiences laugh every week, others delivered dramatic moments that left lasting impressions. Their performances helped turn ordinary series into cultural phenomena. However, success in Hollywood does not always follow a predictable path.
Over the years, some TV stars have racked up awards early in their careers, while others spend decades earning admiration without receiving the same recognition. Despite defining television in their own right, these actors have never won an Emmy, although several have had numerous nominations. Here are ten famous actors you wouldn’t believe have never won an Emmy award.
Simon Baker
Notable roles: Nick Fallin (The Guardian), Patrick Jane (The Mentalist)
Simon Baker became a familiar face on television thanks to his work on The Guardian and later The Mentalist. His portrayal of Patrick Jane combined humor, intelligence, and emotional depth, helping the series maintain a loyal audience for seven seasons. Although the role turned him into an international television star, Emmy recognition never followed. For many viewers, it remains surprising that one of network television’s most charismatic leading men never won an Emmy for two of his most famous TV roles. Despite his popularity, Emmy voters consistently looked elsewhere. Simon Baker’s absence from the winners’ circle remains one of television’s more curious omissions.
Lauren Graham
Notable roles: Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls), Sarah Braverman (Parenthood)
Lauren Graham‘s portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls remains one of the most beloved performances in television history. Surprisingly, she never received an Emmy nomination for the role that defined her career. Even her portrayal of Sarah Braverman in NBC’s Parenthood wasn’t enough to convince Emmy voters. Her absence from the winners’ circle continues to frustrate many fans.
Michael C. Hall
Notable roles: David Fisher (Six Feet Under), Dexter Morgan (Dexter)
Michael C. Hall earned acclaim for two acclaimed series and accumulated several Emmy nominations along the way. His performance as Dexter Morgan became one of television’s most memorable portrayals of an antihero. Despite that success, Michael C. Hall has never won an Emmy.
Pedro Pascal
Notable roles: Joel Miller (The Last of Us), Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)
Pedro Pascal has become one of the most recognizable stars on television in recent years. His work on The Last of Us and The Mandalorian earned widespread praise and multiple nominations. However, as of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025, Pascal is yet to win an Emmy.
Jason Alexander
Notable roles: George Costanza (Seinfeld)
George Costanza is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcom characters ever created. Jason Alexander received seven Emmy nominations for his work on Seinfeld, but he lost every time. Given the show’s legendary status, his lack of a win continues to surprise audiences. While he has starred in several other TV series since Seinfeld, neither has earned him an Emmy nomination, let alone a win.
Hugh Laurie
Notable roles: Dr. Gregory House (House)
For eight seasons, Hugh Laurie transformed Dr. Gregory House into one of television’s most fascinating characters. His performance earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series, yet the award always eluded him. Many critics still consider him one of the greatest actors never to have won an Emmy.
Steve Carell
Notable roles: Michael Scott (The Office), Mitch Kessler (The Morning Show)
Steve Carell received six Emmy nominations for The Office and an additional recognition for his later work in The Morning Show. As Michael Scott, he became one of the defining sitcom characters of the 2000s, making his lack of an Emmy especially surprising. Few performers have had a greater impact on modern television comedy without receiving the industry’s highest honor.
Bob Odenkirk
Notable roles: Saul Goodman & Jimmy McGill (Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul)
Bob Odenkirk is an interesting addition to the list. Besides his work as an actor, Odenkirk has earned acclaim as a screenwriter. In all fairness, Odenkirk has received two Emmy Award wins, but for his screenwriting abilities. However, as an actor, his failure to win for Better Call Saul remains one of the biggest Emmy surprises of the modern era. He earned multiple nominations for his nuanced performance and helped turn Saul Goodman into one of television’s most compelling characters. Even many Emmy winners have expressed disbelief that he has never taken home the award.
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