24 Striking Portraits Of The 2020 Golden Globe Winners

It’s that time of the year. The Golden Globes 2020. A remarkable celebration of talented actors, directors, television personalities, screenwriters, composers, and their creations.
This year marks the 77th time the Golden Globe Awards are hosted. A variety of celebrities gathered at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel to see who did it best this year in both film and television.
Oh, and there was also Ricky Gervais doing what he does best—making Hollywood not appreciate his roasts with his speeches.
Many notable people received their well-deserved awards on the grand stage, gave their speech, and were soon escorted to a winner’s photoshoot, which has become somewhat of a tradition in the Golden Globes.
This is where photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the stunning photographs that you can marvel at below. Go vote for your favorites!
#1 Tom Hanks, Recipient Of The Cecil B. Demille Award
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#2 Joaquin Phoenix, Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama, “Joker”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#3 Stellan Skarsgård, Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television, “Chernobyl”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#4 Elton John & Bernie Taupin For “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Best Original Song, Motion Picture , “Rocketman”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#5 Ellen Degeneres, Recipient Of The Carol Burnett Award
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#6 Olivia Colman, Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Drama, “The Crown”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#7 Brad Pitt, Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture, “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#8 “Chernobyl”, Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#9 Taron Egerton, Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy, “Rocketman”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#10 Renée Zellweger, Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama, “Judy”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#11 Laura Dern, Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture, “Marriage Story”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#12 “Fleabag”, Best Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#13 Awkwafina, Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy, “The Farewell”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#14 “Parasite” (South Korea), Best Motion Picture, Foreign
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#15 Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy, “Fleabag”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#16 Patricia Arquette, Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television, “The Act”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#17 Quentin Tarantino, Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#18 Michelle Williams, Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television, “Fosse/Verdon”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#19 “Succession”, Best Television Series, Drama
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#20 Brian Cox, Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama, “Succession”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#21 “1917”, Best Motion Picture, Drama
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#22 Ramy Youssef, Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy, “Ramy”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#23 Sam Mendes, Best Director, Motion Picture, “1917”
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
#24 “Missing Link”, Best Motion Picture, Animated
Image source: Alexi Lubomirski via Golden Globes, Alexi Lubomirski
