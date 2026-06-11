Hugh Laurie: Bio And Career Highlights

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Hugh Laurie: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Hugh Laurie

June 11, 1959

Blackbird Leys, Oxford, England

67 Years Old

Gemini

Hugh Laurie: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Hugh Laurie?

Hugh Laurie is an English actor, comedian, and musician known for his distinctive blend of wit and dramatic intensity. His ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and serious roles has defined his enduring career.

He first gained widespread international recognition for his starring role as the titular Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama series House. His convincing American accent on the show often surprised audiences, cementing his status as a global television icon.

Early Life and Education

Born on June 11, 1959, in Blackbird Leys, Oxford, England, James Hugh Calum Laurie is the youngest of four children. His father, William George Ranald Mundell “Ran” Laurie, was a physician and an Olympic gold medalist in rowing.

Laurie attended Dragon School and the prestigious Eton College before studying archaeology and anthropology at Selwyn College, Cambridge. An accomplished rower like his father, he was a member of the Cambridge Footlights comedy club, where he met future collaborators Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson.

Notable Relationships

Hugh Laurie married theatre administrator Jo Green on June 16, 1989, in London, and their marriage has endured for over three decades.

Laurie shares three children with Green: sons Charles Archibald Laurie (born 1988) and William Albert Laurie (born 1991), and daughter Rebecca Augusta Laurie (born 1993).

Career Highlights

Hugh Laurie achieved global renown for his portrayal of Dr. Gregory House in the critically acclaimed medical drama House, which ran from 2004 to 2012. He also enjoyed significant success with his comedy partner Stephen Fry in the sketch series A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster.

Beyond acting, Laurie has a notable musical career, releasing two blues albums, Let Them Talk (2011) and Didn’t It Rain (2013), to favorable reviews. He is an accomplished pianist and has toured with his band.

To date, he has collected three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and numerous Emmy nominations for his diverse work across television and film.

Signature Quote

“I don’t believe in God, but I have this idea that if there were a God, or destiny of some kind looking down on us, that if he saw you taking anything for granted he’d take it away.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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